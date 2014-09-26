Edition: International
Broadband demand helps limit drop in Belgium telecom revenues in Q1

Wednesday 9 June 2021 | 10:47 CET | News
Growth in the Belgian broadband market accelerated in the past year as more people needed a broadband connection for work, school and entertainment at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of broadband subscribers rose over 3.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, according to the latest research by Telecompaper. Broadband revenues grew an even faster 4.6 percent, helped by upgrades to faster speeds and annual price increases.

Categories: General
Countries: Belgium
