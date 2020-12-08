Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Broadcom, Cisco join Facebook project to develop Wi-Fi 6 GHz spectrum coordination

Wednesday 11 August 2021 | 11:08 CET | News
A new group has formed at the Telecom Infra Project to speed the introduction of commercial Wi-Fi devices for the 6 GHz band. Broadcom, Cisco and Facebook are leading the creation of the Open Automated Frequency Coordination (Open AFC) Software Group. The purpose of the project group is to develop a common reference open source software for an AFC system, based on a system developed by Facebook. The AFC will be used by unlicensed devices in the newly available 6 GHz band to operate outdoors and for increased range indoors while ensuring incumbent services in the band are protected.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Broadcom / Cisco / Facebook / Telecom Infra Project
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

EU approves Wi-Fi in 6 GHz band
Published 30 Jun 2021 13:52 CET | Europe
The European Union has confirmed the opening up of 500 MHz in the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use by Wi-Fi applications. The ...

Mexico consults on free use of 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi
Published 31 May 2021 11:36 CET | Mexico
Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT has followed moves by Argentina, Chile and Brazil, among other countries, with the ...

Canada approves 6GHz band for Wi-Fi
Published 20 May 2021 09:48 CET | Canada
Canada is the latest country to approve opening up the 6GHz band for licence-free Wi-Fi services. Francois-Philippe Champagne, ...

Linksys launches new lineup of Wi-Fi 6E products

Published 30 Apr 2021 17:28 CET | World
Linksys announced the availability of what it calls the market's first Wi-Fi 6E certified systems, the Linksys Hydra Pro 6E and ...

Celeno, Realtek debut reference platform for Wi-Fi 6E fibre gateways
Published 27 Jan 2021 09:09 CET | World
Wi-Fi chipsets and software maker Celeno Communications entered a collaboration with Taiwanese IC design specialist Realtek for a ...

NXP releases Wi-Fi 6E chipset for access devices
Published 19 Jan 2021 09:08 CET | World
NXP Semiconductors said it released its new CW641 Wi-Fi 6E tri-band system-on-chip (SoC). NXP's chip will make use of the 6GHz ...

Skyworks and Asus launch first Wi-Fi 6E extended band router
Published 12 Jan 2021 15:53 CET | United States
Skyworks Solutions said it has teamed up with Asus to create the world's first Wi-Fi 6E gaming router in the 6-7 GHz spectrum ...

Wi-Fi Alliance delivers Wi-Fi 6E certification programme
Published 08 Jan 2021 08:48 CET | World | Update: 08 Jan 2021 15:23 CET
The Wi-Fi Alliance is starting to certify the first wave of products with support for Wi-Fi 6E, the designation it gave to Wi-Fi ...

FCC authorises first Wi-Fi 6E device
Published 08 Dec 2020 11:07 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission said it authorised the first Wi-Fi device for use in the 6 GHz spectrum band following its ...





Related Info

EU approves Wi-Fi in 6 GHz band
30 Jun | Europe | News
Mexico consults on free use of 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi
31 May | Mexico | News
Canada approves 6GHz band for Wi-Fi
20 May | Canada | News
Linksys launches new lineup of Wi-Fi 6E products
30 Apr | World | News
Celeno, Realtek debut reference platform for Wi-Fi 6E fibre gateways
27 Jan | World | News
NXP releases Wi-Fi 6E chipset for access devices
19 Jan | World | News
Skyworks and Asus launch first Wi-Fi 6E extended band router
12 Jan | United States | News
Wi-Fi Alliance delivers Wi-Fi 6E certification programme
8 Jan | World | News
FCC authorises first Wi-Fi 6E device
8 Dec 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2021
12 Aug Telstra FY results
12 Aug Tecnotree Q2 2021
12 Aug Freenet Q2 2021
12 Aug Disney fiscal Q3
12 Aug Rovio Q2 2021
12 Aug Radcom Q2 2021
12 Aug iQiyi Q2 2021
12 Aug Baidu Q2 2021
12 Aug Pexip Q2 2021
12 Aug MTN H1 results
12 Aug China Mobile Q2 2021
12 Aug Bezeq Q2 2021
12 Aug Teleste Q2 2021
13 Aug TDC Q2 2021
13 Aug Digi Communications Q2 2021
13 Aug Exfo EGM
16 Aug Immersion Q2 2021
16 Aug Minim Q2 2021
17 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Spark H2 results
18 Aug Lumentum fiscal Q4
18 Aug Weibo Q2 2021
18 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2021
18 Aug Kaltura Q2 2021
18 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
19 Aug Helios Towers Q2 2021
19 Aug MTS Q2 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now