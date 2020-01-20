Edition: International
BT announces new Halo 3+ converged home broadband product

Wednesday 3 February 2021 | 10:37 CET | News
BT and EE have announced the new BT Halo 3+ converged package combining fibre home broadband, Wi-Fi and the EE mobile network. The package is based around the new BT Hybrid Connect device, which the company says works "straight out of the box to let customers get online". 

Categories: General
Companies: BT / EE
Countries: United Kingdom
