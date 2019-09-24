BT becomes first European distribution partner for Google Stadia

BT and Google have announced a strategic cloud gaming partnership, with BT becoming the first European distribution platform for the Stadia cloud gaming platform.
The partnership will see BT and Google deliver cloud gaming to UK consumers, and co-operate on initiatives to develop awareness, access and availability of the Stadia platform in the UK.
The partnership will use BT's Superfast Broadband 2 service, which is available in more than 80 percent of the UK. BT is introducing a special Google Stadia offer to mark the partnership. Customers subscribing to Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250 can receive a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition. This includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, and three months access to Stadia Pro. This offer is available from 17-30 January.
From 07 February, BT will offer a range of Superfast Stadia gaming plans with Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250, which will come with a free Stadia Premier Edition when customers sign up. BT will promote the plans with an ad campaign across TV, print and digital.
