Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

BT becomes first European distribution partner for Google Stadia

Friday 17 January 2020 | 10:52 CET | News

BT and Google have announced a strategic cloud gaming partnership, with BT becoming the first European distribution platform for the Stadia cloud gaming platform.

The partnership will see BT and Google deliver cloud gaming to UK consumers, and co-operate on initiatives to develop awareness, access and availability of the Stadia platform in the UK.

The partnership will use BT's Superfast Broadband 2 service, which is available in more than 80 percent of the UK. BT is introducing a special Google Stadia offer to mark the partnership. Customers subscribing to Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250 can receive a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition. This includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, and three months access to Stadia Pro. This offer is available from 17-30 January. 

From 07 February, BT will offer a range of Superfast Stadia gaming plans with Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250, which will come with a free Stadia Premier Edition when customers sign up. BT will promote the plans with an ad campaign across TV, print and digital. 

 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: BT / Google
Countries: United Kingdom
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

BT signs multi-year sponsorship deal with Excel Esports team
Published 13 Jan 2020 10:23 CET | United Kingdom
BT has agreed a multi-year sponsorship deal with UK-based Excel Esports to become their exclusive lead partner....

Google launches Stadia gaming service with 22 titles
Published 19 Nov 2019 11:08 CET | World
Google has launched its Stadia gaming service with a total of 22 titles. The company added that gamers will also be able claim ...

Google to open first Stadia Games and Entertainment studio in Montreal
Published 24 Oct 2019 15:33 CET | Canada
Google plans to launch its first Stadia games studio in Montreal. The Stadia Games and Entertainment studio will develop ...

Google to start Stadia gaming service 19 November
Published 16 Oct 2019 08:54 CET | World
Google announced that its Stadia gaming service will start arriving 19 November for customers who pre-ordered. The service is ...

Google launches Play Pass subscription for USD 5 per month
Published 24 Sep 2019 08:59 CET | United States
Google has confirmed the launch of a new service for unlimited access to games on the Play store. The Play Pass costs USD 4.99 ...





Related Info

BT signs multi-year sponsorship deal with Excel Esports team
13 Jan | United Kingdom | News
Google launches Stadia gaming service with 22 titles
19 Nov 2019 | World | News
Google to open first Stadia Games and Entertainment studio in Montreal
24 Oct 2019 | Canada | News
Google to start Stadia gaming service 19 November
16 Oct 2019 | World | News
Google launches Play Pass subscription for USD 5 per month
24 Sep 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Jan Logitech fiscal Q3
21 Jan Netflix Q4 2019
22 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2019
23 Jan Intel Q4 2019
23 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2019
23 Jan Skyworks Solutions fiscal Q1
23 Jan Comcast Q4 2019
24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now