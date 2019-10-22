Edition: International
Broadband

Verizon to offer free Google Stadia pack to new Fios broadband customers

Wednesday 22 January 2020 | 10:18 CET | News

Google is partnering with Verizon in the US to promote its new cloud gaming service Stadia. Starting 29 January, new Verizon Fios Gigabit internet customers will get a Stadia Premiere Edition starter pack free. This includes a controller, a free three-month Stadia Pro subscription for access to games in up to 4k/60fps, and a Google Chromecast Ultra to stream games to the TV set.

The Fios fibre broadband service starts at USD 79.99 per month. After the three-month trial, Stadia costs USD 9.99 per month. 


Categories: Internet
Companies: Google / Verizon
Countries: United States
