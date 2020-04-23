Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

BT facing first groupwide strike action in 34 years

Monday 15 March 2021 | 11:20 CET | News
BT is facing the prospect of its first groupwide strike action in 34 years after the Communications Workers Union (CWU) announced an industrial action ballot across BT, EE and Openreach.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: BT / EE / Openreach
Countries: United Kingdom
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Openreach repayment engineers start industrial action
Published 01 Mar 2021 15:51 CET | United Kingdom
A group of 170 Openreach repayment engineers have started strike action over imposed changes to the grading of their roles. ...

CWU members vote in favour of strike action at BT over jobs, conditions
Published 13 Dec 2020 21:05 CET | United Kingdom
Communications Workers Union (CWU) members across the BT Group (BT, Openreach, EE) have voted in favour of industrial action in a ...

BT Group faces industrial action over redundancies, changes to T&Cs
Published 09 Nov 2020 12:58 CET | United Kingdom
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) in the UK has held a second national day of action for BT members against compulsory ...

BT plans to cut employee redundancy payments by half
Published 05 Oct 2020 15:15 CET | United Kingdom
BT is planning to change redundancy terms for employees by introducing a limit on payments of up to 12 months of salary, reports ...

CWU concerned about field engineer safety as 5G attacks escalate
Published 23 Apr 2020 16:10 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Communication Workers Union (CWU) has expressed serious concern about the safety of field engineers as members ...





Related Info

Openreach repayment engineers start industrial action
1 Mar | United Kingdom | News
CWU members vote in favour of strike action at BT over jobs, conditions
13 Dec 2020 | United Kingdom | News
BT Group faces industrial action over redundancies, changes to T&Cs
9 Nov 2020 | United Kingdom | News
BT plans to cut employee redundancy payments by half
5 Oct 2020 | United Kingdom | News
CWU concerned about field engineer safety as 5G attacks escalate
23 Apr 2020 | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Mar Iliad Q4 2020
16 Mar Otelco Q4 2020
16 Mar Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q3
16 Mar Bango final FY
16 Mar Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q4
17 Mar FCC meeting
17 Mar Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo
18 Mar 3 Group FY results
18 Mar MTS Q4 2020
18 Mar Weibo Q4
18 Mar Nokia Capital Markets day
18 Mar Vodafone Group investor briefing
18 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q4
19 Mar Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now