BT moves to defend itself from potential takeover approaches - report

Monday 24 August 2020 | 11:03 CET | News

BT Group has asked advisers from Goldman Sachs to strengthen its defence strategy in recent weeks as it prepares to defend itself from potential takeover attempts, Sky News has learnt.

The move comes after BT shares fell to their lowest level in more than 10 years after dividend payments were suspended, leaving the company with a market capitalisation of GBP 10.1 billion. Some analysts believe that this is half what the Openreach infrastructure arm is worth, at GBP 14-20 billion on a standalone basis. Sky's sources said that several large private equity companies have started examining the possibility of a joint bid for the whole of BT Group, adding that the company had not yet received any formal approaches.

The report helped BT's share price rise as much as 8 percent on 24 August.  


Categories: General
Companies: BT
Countries: United Kingdom
