BT reports half-year revenue down 8%, EBITDA falls 5% on Covid impact

Thursday 29 October 2020 | 10:17 CET | News

BT has reported revenue of GBP 10.59 billion for the half year to 30 September, down 8 percent on the impact of Covid-19, including lower BT Sport revenue and a drop in business activity at the enterprise units, as well as declines in legacy products. 

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months was down 5 percent percent to GBP 3.72 billion, driven by the fall in revenue, offset partially by sports rights rebates, savings from the modernisation programme, which has delivered gross annualised savings of GBP 352 million at a cost of GBP 163 million. Reported profit before tax was down 2 percent to GBP 1.06 billion, driven mainly by reduced EBITDA; with net cash flow from operating activities at GBP 2.71 billion and normalised free cash flow down 30 percent to GBP 422 million. 

BT has raised the lower end of the adjusted EBITDA outlook range for 2020/21 from GBP 7.2 billion to GBP 7.3 billion, for a revised range of GBP 7.3-7.5 billion. It is forecasting adjusted EBITDA of at least GBP 7.9 billion in 2022/23, with growth from this period onward driven by the recovery from Covid, and sales of converged and growth products, combined with savings from the modernisation and cost-cutting programme. Capital expenditure for the six months to 30 September 2020 was GBP 1.97 billion, up 5 percent, driven by fixed and mobile network investment. BT continues to expect adjusted revenue to be down 5-6 percent for 2020/21, with capital expenditure of GBP 4-4.3 billion. 

Strong demand from consumers for FTTP products

FTTP network roll-out reached record levels in Q2 with a run-rate of 40,000 premises per week. Total premises passed to date has reached 3.5 million. The consumer FTTP customer base is up 60 percent year-on-year, with fixed and mobile convergence at 21.4 percent. Openreach will stop selling copper products to around 1.8 million FTTP-enabled premises in 169 exchanges by September 2021 at the latest. This is an increase of around 500,000 FTTP-enabled premises and 51 exchange areas to an announcement made earlier in 2020. 

All of Openreach major CP customers are now selling FTTP, with orders up 100 percent year-on-year in Q2. Weekly orders have increased from an average of around 7,000 pre-lockdown to around 13,000 in September; with the FTTP customer base up 62 percent to 655,000 in the second quarter, from 404,000 a year earlier. A total of 0.6 million fibre-enabled broadband net connections were completed in Q2, and over 1 million for the six months. A total of 15.7 million customers are now connected to fibre-enabled products, with Openreach's superfast fibre broadband network now reaching more than 28.5 million premises. 

The 5G-ready customer base has reached 1.23 million, with 5G now live in 112 towns and cities. Post-paid mobile churn in the second quarter was 1.1 percent, down from 1.2 percent in the year-earlier quarter, with post-paid mobile ARPC of GBP 19.60 per month, down from GBP 20.80. Pre-paid mobile ARPC was GBP 7.90 per month. Fixed and broadband ARPC reached GBP 36.10 and GBP 38.50 per month in Q2, down from GBP 38.50 and GBP 41.40 per month respectively in the second quarter to 30 September 2019. 



Categories: General
Companies: BT
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

Fibre

