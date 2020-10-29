BT reports half-year revenue down 8%, EBITDA falls 5% on Covid impact

BT has reported revenue of GBP 10.59 billion for the half year to 30 September, down 8 percent on the impact of Covid-19, including lower BT Sport revenue and a drop in business activity at the enterprise units, as well as declines in legacy products.
Adjusted EBITDA for the six months was down 5 percent percent to GBP 3.72 billion, driven by the fall in revenue, offset partially by sports rights rebates, savings from the modernisation programme, which has delivered gross annualised savings of GBP 352 million at a cost of GBP 163 million. Reported profit before tax was down 2 percent to GBP 1.06 billion, driven mainly by reduced EBITDA; with net cash flow from operating activities at GBP 2.71 billion and normalised free cash flow down 30 percent to GBP 422 million.
BT has raised the lower end of the adjusted EBITDA outlook range for 2020/21 from GBP 7.2 billion to GBP 7.3 billion, for a revised range of GBP 7.3-7.5 billion. It is forecasting adjusted EBITDA of at least GBP 7.9 billion in 2022/23, with growth from this period onward driven by the recovery from Covid, and sales of converged and growth products, combined with savings from the modernisation and cost-cutting programme. Capital expenditure for the six months to 30 September 2020 was GBP 1.97 billion, up 5 percent, driven by fixed and mobile network investment. BT continues to expect adjusted revenue to be down 5-6 percent for 2020/21, with capital expenditure of GBP 4-4.3 billion.
