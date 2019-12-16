Canal Plus to carry Disney+ in exclusive distribution deal in France

Saada said that French subscribers will get access to Disney+ by the end of March, adding that its launch date and pricing will be communicated at a later date. He revealed that Canal Plus will be the first to carry the service in France and the sole point of distribution for other providers, including the IPTV platforms of telecom operators such as Orange. As in other countries, consumers will also have the option to download the Disney+ app directly.
Disney+ will be integrated in the MyCanal on-demand service, which currently accounts for 40 percent of overall Canal Plus consumption, said the company. As part of the deal, Pay-TV subscribers will also be the first to view blockbusters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox. Channels such as National Geographic, Voyage and Fox Play will continue to be included in Canal Plus’ offering.
Kevin Mayer, who heads Disney’s Direct-to-consumer & International business, told Les Echos that Disney+ is targeting between 60 and 90 million subscribers by September 2024. Reuters recently reported that the service is now estimated to have reached 28 million customers across five countries since its launch in November, based on the findings published last week by analytics firm Sensor Tower.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2019 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions