Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Cellnex to buy SFR towers in France, to raise up to EUR 7 bln in new rights issue

Wednesday 3 February 2021 | 17:16 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom has entered into an exclusivity agreement to acquire 100 percent of tower venture Hivory with owners Altice France and Starlight Holdco, subject to approval from the French competition authority. The deal will represent an investment of EUR 5.2 billion for Cellnex, plus a further EUR 0.9 billion to fund an eight-year programme that will include the deployment of up to 2,500 new cell sites. Created in 2018, Hivory manages a footprint of 10,500 towers that mainly serve SFR as anchor tenant.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altice France / Cellnex / SFR
Countries: France
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Cellnex completes acquisition of CK Hutchison towers in Sweden
Published 26 Jan 2021 14:34 CET | Sweden
Cellnex Telecom said it has closed the acquisition of CK Hutchison's tower assets in Sweden, after it announced completions of ...

Cellnex partners with Deutsche Telekom in the Netherlands and integrates 3,150 sites
Published 21 Jan 2021 09:03 CET | Netherlands
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex and Germany's Deutsche Telekom (DT) have announced an agreement to combine their tower ...

Cellnex closes acquisition of Hutchison towers in Austria, Denmark and Ireland
Published 11 Jan 2021 11:05 CET | Austria
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex said it has closed the acquisition of CK Hutchison's telecommunications tower assets in ...

Altice, KKR name French mobile towers venture Hivory
Published 19 Dec 2018 09:58 CET | France
Altice Europe and private equity firm KKR announced that they have successfully completed the French tower business deal ...





Related Info

Cellnex completes acquisition of CK Hutchison towers in Sweden
26 Jan | Sweden | News
Cellnex partners with Deutsche Telekom in the Netherlands and integrates 3,150 sites
21 Jan | Netherlands | News
Cellnex closes acquisition of Hutchison towers in Austria, Denmark and Ireland
11 Jan | Austria | News
Altice, KKR name French mobile towers venture Hivory
19 Dec 2018 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Feb Nokia Q4 2020
04 Feb Swisscom Q4 2020
04 Feb BT fiscal Q3
04 Feb NortonLifeLock Q3
04 Feb Teradata Q4
04 Feb BCE Q4 results
04 Feb DSP Group Q4 2020
04 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
04 Feb Snap Q4 2020
04 Feb Sohu Q4 2020
04 Feb Motorola Solutions Q4
04 Feb Poly fiscal Q3
04 Feb T-Mobile US Q4 2020
05 Feb PCCW FY results
05 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2020
05 Feb NTT fiscal Q3
05 Feb TDC Q4 2020
08 Feb Ceragon Networks Q4 2020
08 Feb Telkom Q3 trading update
08 Feb Kcell Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco fiscal Q2
09 Feb Avaya fiscal Q1
09 Feb Sequans Q4 2020
09 Feb Twitter Q4 2020
09 Feb Telecom Itala (TIM) Q4 2020
09 Feb America Movil Q4 2020
09 Feb Telekom Austria Group Q4 2020
09 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 2020
09 Feb Akamai Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco Live EMEAR
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now