Cellnex revenues up 41% in Q1, net loss widens to EUR 43 mln

Friday 7 May 2021 | 09:14 CET | News
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom, Europe's largest mobile towers company, reported revenues up 41 percent year on year to EUR 506 million in the first quarter of 2021 thanks above all to the addition of new assets in markets such as France, the Netherlands and Poland. EBITDA was up 47 percent year on year to EUR 381 million after consolidating its recent acquisitions but the company's first-quarter net loss widened to EUR 43 million, attributed to the effect of higher amortisations (up 91% year on year) and financial costs (up 34%) associated with the group's growth and geographical

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cellnex
Countries: Europe / Spain
