Cellnex revenues up 47% in H1, raises FY guidance

Thursday 29 July 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom, Europe's largest mobile towers company, reported revenues of EUR 1.06 billion in the first half of 2021, up 47 percent year on year, with EBITDA rising 53 percent to EUR 804 million thanks mainly to the consolidation of the series of assets acquired in 2020 and the first quarter of the year. The financial costs of these investments and a 60 percent increase in amortisation costs prompted a net loss of EUR 67 million in the same period, but the group announced that it would be raising its revenue and core earnings outlook for 2021 as a whole.

Categories: General
Companies: Cellnex
Countries: Europe / Spain
