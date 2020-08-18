Edition: International
Wireless

Chile raises over USD 450 mln in 5G spectrum tenders

Wednesday 17 February 2021 | 10:40 CET | News
Chilean telecommunications regulator Subtel said it raised a total of CLP 249 billion (around USD 453 million) in a series of tenders of 5G frequencies held this month, culminating in the auction of 150 MHz of frequencies in the 3.5 GHz band. The record figure is over 500 percent higher than the USD 74 million collected by the state in previous nationwide spectrum tenders, said the watchdog, adding that Chile is the first South American country to free up 5G spectrum on a national scale.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: America Movil / Claro Chile / Entel / Movistar Chile / Telefonica / WOM
Countries: Chile
