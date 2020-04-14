Edition: International
Wireless

Chile's WOM awarded 30 MHz of AWS spectrum for CLP 16 bln

Friday 12 February 2021 | 10:56 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. Insights on strategy, competition, financials and regulation. Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Get your ticket here ...
Chilean mobile operator WOM has secured 30MHz of spectrum in the AWS band just a few days after successfully bidding for 20 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band. The second of four auctions for 5G-ready frequencies held by telecommunications regulator Subtel saw WOM easily outbid rivals rivals Claro (America Movil) and new entrant Borealnet with an offer of CLP 16.3 billion (around USD 22 million), some 300 percent higher than the previous AWS tender held over a decade ago, said Subtel.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: WOM
Countries: Chile
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

