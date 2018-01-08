Edition: International
China approves AMD's USD 35 bln purchase of Xilinx

Friday 28 January 2022 | 09:39 CET | News
Chinese authorities have greenlighted US chip maker AMD's planned USD 35 billion purchase of Xilinx. This clears the last major regulatory hurdle for this transaction, the WSJ reports. China's State Administration for Market Regulation has conditionally approved the deal, which AMD and Xilinx had reached in October 2020.

Categories: General
Companies: AMD / Xilinx
Countries: China
Related

Semiconductor assn SIA says US has grown 'uncompetitive' in chips for 5G, AI
Published 12 Feb 2021 13:41 CET | United States
Semiconductor industry association SIA has written a letter to US President Joe Biden, calling on him to include "robust" funding ...

AMD agrees all-stock takeover of Xilinx for USD 35 billion
Published 27 Oct 2020 13:32 CET | World
AMD is expanding in the infrastructure market with an agreement to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction worth USD 35 ...

AMD in advanced talks to buy Xilinx - report
Published 09 Oct 2020 09:41 CET | World
AMD could announce the acquisition of competitor chip maker Xilinx as early as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, ...

Fabless IC supplier sales pass USD 100 bln for first time in 2017 - study

Published 08 Jan 2018 12:18 CET | World
Fabless IC (integrated circuit) supplier sales will pass USD 100 billion for the first time ever, according to the latest study ...





