Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Semiconductor assn SIA says US has grown 'uncompetitive' in chips for 5G, AI

Friday 12 February 2021 | 13:41 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. Insights on strategy, competition, financials and regulation. Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Get your ticket here ...
Semiconductor industry association SIA has written a letter to US President Joe Biden, calling on him to include "robust" funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research during his term, noting how critical the sector is to the US economy, US tech leadership and national security. The association noted that the US share of global semiconductor manufacturing has declined steadily since 1190, to 12 percent from 37 percent. This means the US has grown "uncompetitive" in attracting investments in new fab construction and that the country's tech leadership is at risk in the race for

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AMD / Analog Devices / Broadcom / IBM / Intel / Lattice Semiconductor / Marvell / Maxim Integrated Products / Micron Technology / Nvidia / ON Semiconductor / Qorvo / Qualcomm / Silicon Labs / Skyworks / Texas Instruments / Western Digital / Xilinx
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Industriegroep SIA waarschuwt dat VS achterop raken met chips voor 5G, AI en Quantum
12 Feb | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Feb Vodafone Idea fiscal Q3
14 Feb Ooredoo FY results
15 Feb Liberty Global Q4 2020
15 Feb Vantage Towers Q3 trading update
16 Feb Ceva Q4 2020
16 Feb Ice Group Q4 2020
16 Feb RingCentral Q4 2020
17 Feb Doro Q4
17 Feb iQiyi Q4 2020
17 Feb Radcom Q4 2020
17 Feb Baidu Q4 2020
17 Feb Terago Q4 2020
17 Feb CommScope Q4 2020
17 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
17 Feb FCC meeting
18 Feb Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020
18 Feb Veon Q4 2020
18 Feb Casa Systems Q4 2020
18 Feb Roku Q4
18 Feb Arista Networks Q4
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2020
18 Feb Siminn Q4 2020
18 Feb Orange Q4 2020
18 Feb CyrusOne Q4
18 Feb Cincinnati Bell Q4
19 Feb Rovio FY
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now