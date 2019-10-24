Edition: International
China Mobile partners Nokia to expand enterprise IoT connectivity globally

Tuesday 24 November 2020 | 09:20 CET | News

Nokia was selected by China Mobile to provide IoT connectivity and services to customers across China and globally. The partnership will enable CMIoT to expand its international OneLink IoT functionalities, which will be underpinned by Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (Wing) managed service. Nokia Wing’s network nodes, deployed around the world, will be integrated with the OneLink IoT SIM Card Connection and Management Platform to provide unified connectivity management for CMIoT’s international business customers.

Nokia Wing will enable CMIoT to provide its customers global IoT connectivity services leveraging the global scale of Nokia Wing’s IoT infrastructure. Based on this agreement, Nokia and China Mobile will cooperate on IoT connectivity services and jointly build a Chinese node of Nokia Wing for CMIoT in Chongqing. Nokia and CMIoT will together make international IoT business applications, products and services by combining their respective advantages and to meet the needs of the growing international IoT market.


