China Mobile's profit grows 2.3%, tops 940 mln customers in Q1

Wednesday 21 April 2021 | 06:57 CET | News
China Mobile posted operating revenue of CNY 198.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 9.5 percent year-on-year. Revenue from telecommunications services amounted to CNY 177.7 billion, up by 5.2 percent from the first quarter of 2020. EBITDA reached CNY 72.1 billion, which represents an increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year, while profit grew 2.3 percent to CNY 24.1 billion in the 3-month period ended 31 March 2021.

Categories: General
Companies: China Mobile
Countries: China
