Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

China Mobile Q1 customer numbers, revenues, profit fall amid virus pandemic

Monday 20 April 2020 | 14:18 CET | News
China said it had 946 million customers at the end of the first quarter, less than the 950 million recorded at the end of December. Of the total, 752 million customers used 4G services, off from 758 million, and 191 used wireline broadband, up from 187 million. 5G package customers lifted to 31.7 million from 2.55 million. 

Preliminary operating revenues for the quarter fell 2 percent from the year before to CNY 181.3 billion, impacted by measures taken during the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic and despite service revenue rising 1.8 percent to CNY 168.9 billion. Revenue from the sale of products and others was down 34.9 percent to CNY 12.4 billion, mainly due to lower handset and IoT device sales amid the virus hit. Meanwhile, EBITDA slipped 5.8 percent to CNY 68.5 billion while the profit attributable to shareholders dipped 0.8 percent lower to RMB 23.5 billion. 

Mobile ARPU advanced to CNY 46.9 from 46.0 while wireline ARPU declined to CNY 31.3 from 33.0. 

China Mobile said that amid the pandemic, its business transformation and upgrade, plus higher 5G-related costs, it will continue to develop new sources of revenue and identify ways of curtailing expenses and enhancing efficiency. Finally, it will strive to maintain growth in telecom services revenue for the full year, despite the impact of the pandemic.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: China Mobile
Countries: China
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

China Mobile buys 20% stake in AsiaInfo
Published 16 Apr 2020 10:46 CET | China
China Mobile is investing in the software supplier AsiaInfo. The latter announced an agreement to sell 182 million new shares to ...

China Mobile picks Huawei, ZTE to deploy 200,000 5G base stations
Published 02 Apr 2020 12:30 CET | China
Huawei and ZTE won China Mobile's latest tender of 5G contracts. Huawei and ZTE will deploy 200,000 5G base stations, or up to 85 ...

China Mobile, Ubitus launch Ugame 5G cloud-based game streaming service

Published 01 Apr 2020 08:28 CET | China
Cloud gaming company Ubitus has teamed up with China Mobile Hong Kong to develop 5G cloud gaming services. China Mobile Hong Kong ...

Hutchison, HKT, China Mobile to launch 5G service in Hong Kong on 1 April
Published 31 Mar 2020 11:30 CET | Hong Kong
Hutchison Telecom, HKT and China Mobile HK plan to launch 5G services in Hong Kong on 1 April, the first day on which their 5G ...

Chinese operators lose more than 19 mln mobile customers in February

Published 25 Mar 2020 10:30 CET | China
China Mobile lost 7.2 million mobile customers in February this year, compared to 862,000 users in January 2020, and a net ...

China Mobile grows revenues 1.2% in 2019, adds 25 mln mobile customers
Published 23 Mar 2020 16:53 CET | China
China Mobile reported revenues of CNY 745.9 billion for 2019, up 1.2 percent. That included 0.5 percent growth in service ...

China Mobile, China Unicom lose mobile subscribers in January
Published 02 Mar 2020 14:17 CET | China
China Mobile lost 862,000 mobile customers in Janaury this year, compared to 3.73 million net additions in December 2019 and 2.95 ...

China Mobile, Huawei trial 800G optical transport service on live networks

Published 02 Mar 2020 13:38 CET | China
China Mobile (Zhejiang) and Huawei report they have completed the first live trial of an 800G optical transport network. This is ...

China ends 2019 with more than 1.6 billion mobile customers

Published 22 Jan 2020 10:29 CET | China
China Mobile gained more than 3.73 million new customers in December 2019, up from 2.95 new additions in November. China Telecom ...

China Mobile mulls service launch in India, to partner with Vodafone Idea, Airtel - report
Published 13 Jan 2020 15:02 CET | India
China Mobile is seeking to expand its services to India and is in early stage talks with domestic operators Bharti Airtel and ...

China Telecom leads growth in mobile subscribers in October
Published 21 Nov 2019 13:34 CET | China
China Mobile gained 1.56 million new customers in October, more than double compared to its 751,000 new additions in ...





Related Info

China Mobile buys 20% stake in AsiaInfo
16 Apr | China | News
China Mobile picks Huawei, ZTE to deploy 200,000 5G base stations
2 Apr | China | News
China Mobile, Ubitus launch Ugame 5G cloud-based game streaming service
1 Apr | China | News
Hutchison, HKT, China Mobile to launch 5G service in Hong Kong on 1 April
31 Mar | Hong Kong | News
Chinese operators lose more than 19 mln mobile customers in February
25 Mar | China | News
China Mobile grows revenues 1.2% in 2019, adds 25 mln mobile customers
23 Mar | China | News
China Mobile, China Unicom lose mobile subscribers in January
2 Mar | China | News
China Mobile, Huawei trial 800G optical transport service on live networks
2 Mar | China | News
China ends 2019 with more than 1.6 billion mobile customers
22 Jan | China | News
China Mobile mulls service launch in India, to partner with Vodafone Idea, Airtel - report
13 Jan | India | News
China Telecom leads growth in mobile subscribers in October
21 Nov 2019 | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

22 Apr Ericsson Q1 2020
22 Apr Telia Q1 2020
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2020
22 Apr STMicroelectronics Q1
22 Apr HKBN fiscalH1
22 Apr China Unicom Q1 2020
22 Apr Netgear Q1 2020
22 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2020
22 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2020
23 Apr Intel Q1 2020
23 Apr Digi Q1 2020
23 Apr Megacable Q1 2020
23 Apr Sequans Q1 2020
23 Apr Limelight Networks Q1 2020
23 Apr Mellanox Technologies Q1 2020
23 Apr Verisign Q1 2020
23 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2020
23 Apr Nordic Entertainment Q1 2020
23 Apr FCC meeting
24 Apr Verizon Q1 2020
24 Apr Doro Q1 2020
24 Apr Idemia Q1 2020
24 Apr ZTE Q1 2020
24 Apr Dtac Q1 2020
24 Apr AT&T AGM
27 Apr AudioCodes Q1 2020
27 Apr F5 Networks Q2
27 Apr Harmonic Q1 2020
27 Apr MTN Nigeria Q1 2020
28 Apr NXP Semiconductors Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now