China Mobile Q1 customer numbers, revenues, profit fall amid virus pandemic

Preliminary operating revenues for the quarter fell 2 percent from the year before to CNY 181.3 billion, impacted by measures taken during the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic and despite service revenue rising 1.8 percent to CNY 168.9 billion. Revenue from the sale of products and others was down 34.9 percent to CNY 12.4 billion, mainly due to lower handset and IoT device sales amid the virus hit. Meanwhile, EBITDA slipped 5.8 percent to CNY 68.5 billion while the profit attributable to shareholders dipped 0.8 percent lower to RMB 23.5 billion.
Mobile ARPU advanced to CNY 46.9 from 46.0 while wireline ARPU declined to CNY 31.3 from 33.0.
China Mobile said that amid the pandemic, its business transformation and upgrade, plus higher 5G-related costs, it will continue to develop new sources of revenue and identify ways of curtailing expenses and enhancing efficiency. Finally, it will strive to maintain growth in telecom services revenue for the full year, despite the impact of the pandemic.
