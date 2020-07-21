China passes 100 mln 5G subscribers milestone in June

China Mobile remains by far the largest operator, with 946.7 million customers, of which 759.7 million are 4G users and 70.1 million are 5G package customers. China Telecom ranks second on the local market with 343.4 million mobile customers, compared to 309.5 million at Unicom. China Telecom ended June with more than 33.23 million 5G package subscribers, after adding 7.8 million in the month. China Unicom did not disclose 5G subscriber figures.
China Mobile is also biggest in the fixed broadband market, ending June with a total of 197.11 million users. In June, China Mobile added 1.92 million fixed broadband users. China Telecom saw its fixed broadband subscriber base increase by 0.79 million in the month to 154.14 million, and Unicom added 335,000 for a total of 85.87 million fixed broadband subscribers.
On 1 November 2019, Chinese operators China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom announced the rollout of 5G mobile phone services to customers. The three operators started by offering 5G plans for CNY 128 per month. China Mobile plans to expand its 5G coverage to 340 additional cities in 2020, covering a population of 600-700 million people in 2020.
