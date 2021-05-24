Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Chinese watchdog claims ByteDance, Baidu, Microsoft breach user data regulations

Monday 24 May 2021 | 11:26 CET | News
China's internet watchdog has announced that ByteDance, Baidu and Kuaishou have improperly collected user data, Reuters reports. China Cyberspace Administration has also named Microsoft and its Bing and LinkedIn platforms in a statement.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Baidu / Bing / LinkedIn / Microsoft
Countries: China
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

China orders 34 tech companies to conduct 'self-inspections' following record Alibaba fine

Published 14 Apr 2021 08:52 CET | China
Chinese regulators held a meeting on 13 April with representatives of 34 of the country's largest technology companies, South ...

ZTE, CAICT open joint innovation lab, release 5G Messaging platform standards in China

Published 04 Apr 2021 17:08 CET | China
ZTE and China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) have opened a joint innovation lab. The two parties ...





Related Info

China orders 34 tech companies to conduct 'self-inspections' following record Alibaba fine
14 Apr | China | News
ZTE, CAICT open joint innovation lab, release 5G Messaging platform standards in China
4 Apr | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 May Axiata Q1 2021
25 May Viasat FY results
25 May Tele2 capital markets day
25 May Asia-Pacific Spectrum Management Conference
26 May Nvidia fiscal Q1
26 May Bezeq Q1
26 May Ooma Q1
26 May Xiaomi Q1 2021
26 May Iridium investors day
26 May Sase 2021 conference
27 May Lenovo FY results
27 May Dell Technologies fiscal Q1
27 May Singtel FY results
27 May Telekom Malaysia Q1 2021
01 Jun Zoom Video Communications Q1
01 Jun HP Enterprise fiscal Q2
01 Jun Computex
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now