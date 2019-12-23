Edition: International
Cincinnati Bell gets higher bid from infrastructure fund, at USD 12 per share

Monday 27 January 2020 | 08:57 CET | News

Cincinnati Bell said it has received a unsolicited bid from an infrastructure fund. The bid, at USD 12 per share, tops the offer Cincinnati Bell earlier accepted a bid from Brookfield Infrastructure, at USD 10.50 per share, or USD 2.6 billion in total. Although the board of Cincinnati Bell supports the transaction with Brookfield, the agreement allows Cincinnati Bell to talk with other companies, and the company confirmed it is doing so with the infrastructure fund. 

The company added that it cannot say at this point if the fund proposal will result in a binding offer or if the deal will be approved or consummated.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Cincinnati Bell
Countries: United States
