Cisco postpones Cisco Live event, says people need space for healing

Wednesday 3 June 2020 | 08:44 CET | News

Cisco has postponed Cisco Live, its virtual product launch and sales event scheduled to start on 2 June, until later this month. CEO Chuck Robbins cited the recent murder of George Floyd in the US and said "many of us need time for space and healing". 

Robbins said Cisco has always wanted to foster an environment of dignity, respect, fairness, equality, and fairness for all, within and outside the company’s walls. In a video message posted on the company's website, the CEO said the company recently unveiled its new purpose, to power an inclusive future for all. In light of this, Cisco will be donating USD 5 million to charities dedicated to fighting racism and discrimination, as a first step.

"There is so much more we can do beyond a statement of solidarity or financial support, including acknowledgement, understanding and action," Robbins said.


Categories: General
Companies: Cisco
Countries: United States / World
