Cisco Webex gets third-party apps, PSTN service and more new features

Cisco has announced new features and products for its Webex collaboration platform during the WebexOne conference. This includes improved integration with third-party business apps and new hardware targeting remote workers. Cisco is also expanding in the telephony market with the launch of integrated PSTN services for Webex customers.
One of the first new features available is the Webex App Hub. This brings together third-party applications available to the user within Webex. First launching in the Webex messaging space, the hub will expand soon also to Webex meetings. Users will be able to add and collaborate with third-party applications while in a Webex chat or meeting, then save the work to follow-up afterwards.
The first integrations available are Box, Dropbox, Miro, Mural, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workplace from Facebook, and Cisco said more apps will follow. IT manages also will be able to set up native integrations for their companies. A special deal with Facebook will give Webex customers new to Workplace six months free access to Workplace Advanced, while Workplace customers new to Webex will receive discounts on Webex software and hardware.
On the hardware front, Cisco announced three new Webex devices. These are the Webex Desk Camera, a USB camera with gesture controls and facial recognition; the Webex Desk Hub, a small display designed for controlled access in hotdesking; and Webex Desk, a smaller version of the Webex Desk Pro display for conferencing and presentations.
Many other new features for Webex were announced at the conference, such as noise cancelling enhancements, searchable meeting transcripts and the Huddle function to call together a team for a meeting in a single click. Upcoming improvements include real-time translation in ten languages from next February and increased meeting sizes with up to 25,000 participants and soon 100,000 with Webex Events live streaming. Cisco is also adding AI technology to help bring up important subjects and contacts.
In addition, the company will start this month offering PSTN calling plans in the US for Webex users. Available directly from Cisco, the service will launch in Canada in the first quarter of 2021 and "many more countries globally" throughout the year, Cisco said.
