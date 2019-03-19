Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

CityFibre buys FibreNation from TalkTalk, restructures Vodafone partnership

Tuesday 21 January 2020 | 11:01 CET | News

TalkTalk Telecom Group has agreed to sell its FibreNation full-fibre network business, as well as its shareholding in Bolt Pro Tem, to UK wholesale infrastructure provider CityFibre for GBP 200 million.

The deal includes a wholesale agreement with TalkTalk for residential and business products in the areas where CityFibre builds. This deal is non-exclusive, allowing TalkTalk to partner with other network providers. TalkTalk will use the proceeds from the sale, which is subject to shareholder approval, to strengthen the group's balance sheet. The deal is expected to complete in March 2020.

TalkTalk established FibreNation with the aim of rolling out FTTP to more than 3 million homes and businesses across the UK. Over the last 18 months, FibreNation has targeted Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough and Dewsbury as the first towns to benefit from the roll-out, building upon a FTTP project in York. In the year to 31 March 2019, FibreNation reported pre-tax underlying losses of GBP 6 million. Its gross assets were GBP 47 million as of this date, representing 2.9 percent of TalkTalk Telecom Group's gross assets at the time. 

From 5 mln to 8 mln homes passed by CityFibre

As a result of the acquisition, CityFibre is increasing its roll-out target from 5 million to up to 8 million premises. This combined roll-out creates an investment programme of up to GBP 4 billion on completion and will create up to 7,000 new network construction jobs outside of London, the company said. To support this, CityFibre will establish a Northern Centre of Excellence to help deliver the next-generation digital infrastructure across the North of England.  

In parallel, CityFibre has signed a new agreement with network partner Vodafone UK to modify the terms of their existing partnership. This will allow CityFibre to open its networks to other consumer ISPs earlier than planned. Using CityFibre networks, Vodafone offers its Gigafast Broadband service in 11 towns and cities. 

Vodafone said that that new agreement with CityFibre would allow it to accelerate the roll-out of full-fibre broadband across the UK. Under the terms of the modified partnership agreement, it will offer Vodafone Gigafast Broadband on a rolling, 12-month exclusive basis as homes become available for service in each of the 12 towns and cities covered in phase one of the deployment. This exclusivity was previously dependent on the time taken to deploy the CityFibre network in each city. 

Vodafone expands on Openreach network

Furthermore, Vodafone confirmed that is was joining Openreach's fibre network trial in Salisbury. From spring 2020, Vodafone will migrate its customers in the area to Vodafone Gigafast Broadband without charging an upfront connection fee. This builds on an agreement announced at end-2019 between Vodafone and Openreach to bring fibre to 0.5 million homes in Birmingham, Bristol and Liverpool. 

 

 

 

 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: CityFibre / FibreNation / TalkTalk / Vodafone UK
Countries: United Kingdom
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

TalkTalk, CityFibre close to announcing FibreNation deal - report
Published 20 Jan 2020 15:31 CET | United Kingdom
A GBP 200 million deal for UK wholesale full-fibre infrastructure provider CityFibre to take over TalkTalk's FibreNation business ...

Ofcom proposes regulatory changes to support Openreach fibre, IP upgrade trials
Published 27 Nov 2019 15:34 CET | United Kingdom
UK regulator Ofcom is consulting on proposed regulatory changes to support Openreach trials in Salisbury and Mildenhall. The ...

CityFibre looks to restructure network access deal with Vodafone - report
Published 26 Nov 2019 10:54 CET | United Kingdom
UK wholesale full-fibre infrastructure provider CityFibre is looking to restructure its exclusive network access partnership with ...

Labour broadband pledge forces TalkTalk to delay FibreNation sale - report
Published 17 Nov 2019 21:52 CET | United Kingdom
UK telecoms company TalkTalk has been forced to suspend the sale of its FibreNation full-fibre network business following ...

TalkTalk adds record 174,000 fibre customers in Q2
Published 15 Nov 2019 10:55 CET | United Kingdom
UK telecoms company TalkTalk registered 292,000 fibre net additions for the 1st-half to 30 September 2019, up 52 percent ...

TalkTalk delays interim results as talks over FibreNation sale continue
Published 13 Nov 2019 11:24 CET | United Kingdom
UK telecoms company TalkTalk Group has delayed publication of its interim results (H1 FY20) due to ongoing advanced talks with ...

Vodafone UK adds more full-fibre locations using Openreach network
Published 11 Nov 2019 10:46 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone UK has announced a new commercial deal with infrastructure provider Openreach to expand its Gigafast Broadband roll-out ...

Ofcom launches consultation into ending mandatory copper networks
Published 24 Jul 2019 14:22 CET | United Kingdom
Openreach has asked Ofcom to alter its regulations to allow the network business to withdraw legacy copper-wire connectivity in ...

Openreach selects Salisbury, Mildenhall as trial locations for fibre upgrade programme
Published 18 Jun 2019 13:07 CET | United Kingdom
Openreach is proposing new trials to upgrade consumers to faster and more reliable broadband connections. Chief Strategy Officer ...

Openreach uses ground penetrating radar to support Salisbury fibre roll-out
Published 11 Jun 2019 19:36 CET | United Kingdom
Openreach is using ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology for the first time to help speed up the deployment of new FTTP ...

Openreach to cover all of Salisbury with FTTP by April 2020
Published 19 Mar 2019 11:24 CET | United Kingdom
Openreach announced that Salisbury will be the first UK city to gain complete access to it new FTTP broadband technology. This ...





Related Info

TalkTalk, CityFibre close to announcing FibreNation deal - report
20 Jan | United Kingdom | News
Ofcom proposes regulatory changes to support Openreach fibre, IP upgrade trials
27 Nov 2019 | United Kingdom | News
CityFibre looks to restructure network access deal with Vodafone - report
26 Nov 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Labour broadband pledge forces TalkTalk to delay FibreNation sale - report
17 Nov 2019 | United Kingdom | News
TalkTalk adds record 174,000 fibre customers in Q2
15 Nov 2019 | United Kingdom | News
TalkTalk delays interim results as talks over FibreNation sale continue
13 Nov 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Vodafone UK adds more full-fibre locations using Openreach network
11 Nov 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Ofcom launches consultation into ending mandatory copper networks
24 Jul 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Openreach selects Salisbury, Mildenhall as trial locations for fibre upgrade programme
18 Jun 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Openreach uses ground penetrating radar to support Salisbury fibre roll-out
11 Jun 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Openreach to cover all of Salisbury with FTTP by April 2020
19 Mar 2019 | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Jan Netflix Q4 2019
22 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2019
23 Jan Intel Q4 2019
23 Jan Comcast Q4 2019
23 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2019
23 Jan Skyworks Solutions fiscal Q1
24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2019
27 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
28 Jan Airtel Africa fiscal Q3
28 Jan Calix Q4 2019
28 Jan AudioCodes Q4 2019
28 Jan CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now