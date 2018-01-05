Edition: International
Broadband

Community Fibre pledges GBP 400 million investment in London after securing new investors

Wednesday 29 July 2020 | 12:49 CET | News

London-based fibre broadband provider Community Fibre has announced a GBP 400 million investment to accelerate the roll-out of full-fibre broadband to one million homes and businesses across London by 2023. The company provides 1 Gbps fibre connections to households and up to 10 Gbps connections to businesses.

The investment will be funded by new investors Warburg Pincus and DTCP, who have signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. They join existing investors Amber Infrastructure and RPMI Railpen. Once the deal is completed, Olaf Swantee, former CEO of UK mobile operator EE and Swiss telecoms company Sunrise, will join Community Fibre as Executive Chairman. 


Categories: Fixed / Internet
Companies: Community Fibre
Countries: United Kingdom
