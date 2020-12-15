Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Claro, TIM and Telefonica confirm takeover of Oi Movel for BRL 16.5 billion

Tuesday 15 December 2020 | 10:34 CET | News
The joint bid of TIM Brasil, Telefonica Brasil and Claro Brasil for Oi's mobile business has been declared the winner, with an offer of BRL 16.5 billion (EUR 2.7 billion). The three rivals increased their bid in July and entered exclusive talks with Oi in August. No higher bidders appear to have emerged, allowing the three companies to divide up the business amongst themselves. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Anatel / Claro / Oi / Telefonica Brasil / TIM Brasil
Countries: Brazil
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Brazil grows to over 230 million mobile users in October
Published 01 Dec 2020 13:30 CET | Brazil
The Brazilian mobile telephony market continued the positive trend in October, with the number of users increasing to 230.2 ...

Oi sells towers to Highline, data centre to Piemonte
Published 27 Nov 2020 15:45 CET | Brazil
Oi has sold its UPI Torres towers unit to Highline for BRL 1.06 billion, as the only bidder. In a separate transaction, Titan ...

TIM, Telefonica and Claro granted right to match higher Oi mobile bids
Published 08 Sep 2020 15:28 CET | Brazil
TIM Brasil, Telefonica Brasil (Vivo) and Claro (America Movil) have been granted the right to match higher bids for the mobile ...

Claro, TIM and Vivo enter exclusive talks to buy Oi mobile assets
Published 10 Aug 2020 09:02 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi has granted the consortium formed by Telefonica Brasil (Vivo), TIM and Claro exclusivity in negotiations to ...

TIM, Telefonica and Claro update bid for Oi's mobile business to BRL 16.5 billion
Published 28 Jul 2020 08:32 CET | Brazil
TIM Brasil, Claro and Telefonica Brasil have submitted an updated binding bid for the acquisition of Oi's mobile assets worth BRL ...





Related Info

Brazil grows to over 230 million mobile users in October
1 Dec | Brazil | News
Oi sells towers to Highline, data centre to Piemonte
27 Nov | Brazil | News
TIM, Telefonica and Claro granted right to match higher Oi mobile bids
8 Sep | Brazil | News
Claro, TIM and Vivo enter exclusive talks to buy Oi mobile assets
10 Aug | Brazil | News
TIM, Telefonica and Claro update bid for Oi's mobile business to BRL 16.5 billion
28 Jul | Brazil | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Dec Greece Digital Economy Forum
15 Dec Frontier Communications Q3 earnings update
15 Dec FCC Quantum Internet Forum
15 Dec European Commission digital legislation presentation
15 Dec Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q3
16 Dec Nokia strategy announcement
18 Dec Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q3
21 Dec Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020-Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now