CMA gives final approval for Virgin Media, O2 merger in UK

Thursday 20 May 2021 | 10:45 CET | News
The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given final approval for the merger of Virgin Media and O2 UK, following provisional approval in April. It has cleared the deal without remedies. The merger was originally announced in May 2020.

Categories: General
Companies: Liberty Global / O2 UK / Telefonica / Virgin Media
Countries: United Kingdom
