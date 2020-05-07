Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

O2, Virgin Media win provisional merger approval from UK competition regulator

Wednesday 14 April 2021 | 08:54 CET | News
The merger of Virgin Media and O2 UK has received provisional approval from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority. Following an in-depth investigation, the regulator concluded that the merger would not significantly reduce competition in the mobile market. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Liberty Global / O2 UK / Telefonica / Virgin Media
Countries: United Kingdom
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Liberty Global, Telefonica appoint Lutz Schueler as CEO of combined UK business
Published 07 Apr 2021 10:52 CET | United Kingdom
Liberty Global and Telefonica have announced the appointment of Lutz Schueler as CEO and Patricia Cobian as CFO of their combined ...

O2 UK reports customer base up by 4.8%, revenue down 4.4% for 2020
Published 25 Feb 2021 10:17 CET | United Kingdom
Telefonica UK (O2 UK) grew its total customer base to 36.2 million connections in 2020, up 4.8 percent year-on-year, with ...

CMA outlines focus on Phase 2 investigation into Virgin, O2 merger
Published 22 Jan 2021 11:10 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has published an issues statement outlining the scope of its Phase 2 investigation ...

CMA refers Virgin Media, O2 merger for in-depth Phase 2 investigation
Published 13 Dec 2020 20:44 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has referred the proposed merger of Virgin Media and O2 UK for an in-depth Phase 2 ...

UK regulator to take over investigation of Virgin Media, O2 UK merger from EU
Published 19 Nov 2020 18:24 CET | United Kingdom
The European Commission (EC) has referred the proposed merger of Virgin Media and O2 UK to the UK Competition & Markets Authority ...

Virgin Media, O2 merger will create 4,000 new jobs in UK
Published 06 Oct 2020 14:22 CET | United Kingdom
The merger of O2 UK and Virgin Media will create 4,000 new jobs and up to 1,000 new apprenticeships as the combined group aims to ...

Liberty Global, Telefonica to merge O2, Virgin Media in 50-50 joint venture in UK

Published 07 May 2020 08:17 CET | United Kingdom
Liberty Global and Telefonica have reached an agreement to merge their UK operations in a 50-50 joint venture. This brings ...





Related Info

Liberty Global, Telefonica appoint Lutz Schueler as CEO of combined UK business
7 Apr | United Kingdom | News
O2 UK reports customer base up by 4.8%, revenue down 4.4% for 2020
25 Feb | United Kingdom | News
CMA outlines focus on Phase 2 investigation into Virgin, O2 merger
22 Jan | United Kingdom | News
CMA refers Virgin Media, O2 merger for in-depth Phase 2 investigation
13 Dec 2020 | United Kingdom | News
UK regulator to take over investigation of Virgin Media, O2 UK merger from EU
19 Nov 2020 | United Kingdom | News
Virgin Media, O2 merger will create 4,000 new jobs in UK
6 Oct 2020 | United Kingdom | News
Liberty Global, Telefonica to merge O2, Virgin Media in 50-50 joint venture in UK
7 May 2020 | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Apr CTA Tech Week
20 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2021
20 Apr Netflix Q1 2021
20 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2021
20 Apr Atos Q1 2021
20 Apr Apple 'Spring Loaded' event
21 Apr Netgear Q1 2021
21 Apr Elisa Q1 2021
21 Apr HKBN H1 results
21 Apr Crown Castle Q1 2021
21 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2021
21 Apr Verizon Q1 2021
21 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2021
21 Apr Comcast Q1 2021
21 Apr Ericsson Q1 2021
21 Apr Vivendi Q1 2021
21 Apr Proximus AGM
22 Apr Tele2 Q1 2021
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2021
22 Apr Orange Q1 2021
22 Apr VeriSign Q1 2021
22 Apr Intel Q1 2021
22 Apr Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Q1
22 Apr Snap Q1 2021
22 Apr FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now