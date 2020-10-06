Edition: International
Virgin Media O2 launches in UK after completing merger

Tuesday 1 June 2021 | 10:49 CET | News
The new company Virgin Media O2 has launched in the UK, following the completion of the merger of Liberty Global's Virgin Media with Telefonica-owned O2 to form a 50-50 joint venture. The companies will continue to use both brand names going forward. 

Categories: General
Companies: BT / EE / Liberty Global / O2 / Telefonica / Virgin Media / Virgin Media O2
Countries: United Kingdom
