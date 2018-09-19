Edition: International
Telefonica raises FY outlook after organic revenue, OIBDA growth exceed 3% in Q2

Thursday 29 July 2021 | 08:42 CET | News
Telefonica has raised its outlook for the full year, now forecasting flat to slightly higher revenues and OIBDA compared to a previous target of stable results. This follows an improvement in underlying results in the second quarter, with organic growth of 3.4 percent in revenues and 3.3 percent in OIBDA. 

Categories: General
Companies: O2 UK / Telefonica / Virgin Media
Countries: Latin America / Spain
