Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Virgin Media O2 to upgrade cable network to FTTP by 2028

Thursday 29 July 2021 | 10:56 CET | News
Virgin Media O2 has announced plans to upgrade its UK fixed network to full fibre to the premises (FTTP) by 2028. This investment will boost its long-term network strategy and create potential to offer wholesale broadband services, the company said.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: O2 / Virgin Media / Virgin Media O2
Countries: United Kingdom
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

How Open Dutch Fiber is playing KPN and Ziggo against each other
Published 29 Jul 2021 15:16 CET | Netherlands
Open Dutch Fiber, the newcomer to the Dutch optical fibre market, appears to be playing a game of bluff poker with KPN and Ziggo. ...

Hoe Open Dutch Fiber KPN en Ziggo tegen elkaar uitspeelt
Published 29 Jul 2021 15:06 CET | Netherlands
Open Dutch Fiber, de nieuwkomer op de Nederlandse glasvezelmarkt, lijkt een spelletje blufpoker te spelen met KPN en Ziggo. Het ...

Virgin Media O2 ends Q2 with 54.58 million accesses, up 6.7% year-on-year
Published 29 Jul 2021 12:18 CET | United Kingdom
Virgin Media O2 ended Q2 2021 with a total of 54.58 million accesses, up 6.7 percent from 51.17 million at end-June 2020. ...

Telefonica raises FY outlook after organic revenue, OIBDA growth exceed 3% in Q2
Published 29 Jul 2021 08:42 CET | Latin America
Telefonica has raised its outlook for the full year, now forecasting flat to slightly higher revenues and OIBDA compared to a ...

O2 UK accepts orders for new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone
Published 28 Jul 2021 16:10 CET | United Kingdom
O2 UK, part of the wider Virgin Media O2 group, is accepting orders for new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone from 28 July. ...

Ericsson deploys 5G standalone core for Virgin Media O2
Published 27 Jul 2021 10:36 CET | United Kingdom
Virgin Media O2 has selected Ericsson 5G core technology to power its 5G standalone network deployment. This extends an existing ...

Virgin Media O2 supports launch of National Databank to provide free mobile data
Published 26 Jul 2021 10:38 CET | United Kingdom
Virgin Media O2 has partnered with the digital inclusion charity Goods Things Foundation to launch a new National Databank to ...

Brits prepared to pay more for homes with good mobile signal

Published 23 Jul 2021 11:32 CET | United Kingdom
New research from Virgin Media O2 shows that UK house buyers are willing to pay up to GBP 10,000 more for strong mobile ...

O2 UK announces new tariffs for PAYG customers
Published 23 Jul 2021 11:11 CET | United Kingdom
O2 UK has announced new PAYG tariffs, with deals starting at 7GB data for GBP 10. ...





Related Info

How Open Dutch Fiber is playing KPN and Ziggo against each other
15:16 | Netherlands | Commentary
Hoe Open Dutch Fiber KPN en Ziggo tegen elkaar uitspeelt
15:06 | Netherlands | Commentary
Virgin Media O2 ends Q2 with 54.58 million accesses, up 6.7% year-on-year
12:18 | United Kingdom | News
Telefonica raises FY outlook after organic revenue, OIBDA growth exceed 3% in Q2
08:42 | Latin America | News
O2 UK accepts orders for new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone
28 Jul | United Kingdom | News
Ericsson deploys 5G standalone core for Virgin Media O2
27 Jul | United Kingdom | News
Virgin Media O2 supports launch of National Databank to provide free mobile data
26 Jul | United Kingdom | News
Brits prepared to pay more for homes with good mobile signal
23 Jul | United Kingdom | News
O2 UK announces new tariffs for PAYG customers
23 Jul | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jul Telenet Q2 2021
29 Jul Liberty Global Q2 2021
29 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Q2 2021
29 Jul Orange Q2 2021
29 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2021
29 Jul Limelight Networks Q2 2021
29 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2021
29 Jul CoreSite Q2 2021
29 Jul STMicroelectronics Q2 2021
29 Jul Millicom Q2 2021
29 Jul Samsung Electronics Q2 2021
29 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
29 Jul Skyworks fiscal Q3
29 Jul Casa Systems Q2
29 Jul Citrix Systems Q2
29 Jul Amazon Q2
29 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2021
29 Jul T-Mobile US Q2 2021
29 Jul Comcast Q2 2021
29 Jul Nokia Q2 2021
29 Jul BT fiscal Q1
29 Jul American Tower Corp Q2 2021
29 Jul Fortinet Q2
29 Jul Cellnex Q2 2021
29 Jul Hrvatski Telekom Q2 2021
30 Jul Proximus Q2 2021
30 Jul Charter Communications Q2 2021
30 Jul Shentel Q2 2021
30 Jul NEC fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now