Telefonica slows fall in underlying revenues to 1% in Q1, net profit improves

Thursday 13 May 2021 | 08:51 CET | News
Telefonica more than doubled its net profit in the first quarter, to EUR 886 million from EUR 406 million a year ago, thanks to lower interest charges and depreciation. Underlying results also improved, with organic OIBDA up 0.3 percent and revenues down just 1.3 percent, less than the previous quarters. The company said the results put it on track to meet its full-year outlook for stabilising underlying revenues and OIBDA.

Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Latin America / Spain
O2 UK ends Q1 with 36.6 million connections, revenue down 9.4%
Published 13 May 2021 11:12 CET | United Kingdom
Telefonica UK (O2) has reported profit of GBP 478 million for Q1 2021, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier, with connections on ...

Telefonica improves LatAm revenue trend on Colombia, Chile boost
Published 13 May 2021 10:26 CET | Latin America
Telefonica reported first quarter revenues of EUR 1.94 billion for its operations in Latin America, down 0.2 percent year on year ...

Telefonica Spain cuts revenue loss to -1% in Q1, extends 5G to 80% of population
Published 13 May 2021 09:33 CET | Spain
Telefonica's Spanish unit (Telefonica Espana) reported revenues of EUR 3.05 billion in the first quarter of 2021, down 0.9 ...

Vivo Q1 revenues stable at BRL 10.8 billion
Published 12 May 2021 17:03 CET | Brazil
Telefonica Brasil ended the first quarter with revenues at BRL 10.84 billion, up 0.2 percent year-on-year, including BRL 7.14 ...

Telefonica Germany sees revenues, OIBDA increase in Q1, confirms FY outlook

Published 12 May 2021 10:17 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said its revenues increased year-on-year in the first quarter of this year by 0.2 percent to EUR 1.85 billion ...

Telefonica re-elects Alvarez-Pallete CEO for new 4-year term, revamps logo
Published 23 Apr 2021 14:21 CET | Spain
Telefonica said its shareholders approved the re-election of Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete as executive director and chairman for ...

Telefonica unveils 'NextDefense' cybersecurity services brand
Published 17 Mar 2021 11:15 CET | Spain
The Telefonica Tech unit of Spanish operator Telefonica has announced the launch of a dedicated cybersecurity brand called ...

Telefonica sells 50% of Brazil fibre network to Canada's CDPQ
Published 03 Mar 2021 11:02 CET | Brazil
Telefonica Brasil (Vivo) has confirmed an agreement for Canadian investment group Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) ...

Telefonica, Allianz JV plans to build over 2 million FTTH connections in rural areas in 6 years
Published 02 Mar 2021 16:29 CET | Germany
The company 'Our Green Fibre-Optic', in German 'Unsere Gruene Glasfaser' (UGG), a joint venture between Telefonica and Allianz, ...

Telefonica Brasil to distribute BRL 5.4 billion in interest and dividends
Published 01 Mar 2021 15:10 CET | Brazil
Telefonica Brasil will distribute BRL 5.4 billion in interest on capital and dividends, or BRL 3.25 per share. ...

Telefonica meets target for nearly stable FY cash flow, sees lower div in 2021 as capex resumes
Published 25 Feb 2021 09:00 CET | Europe
Telefonica has met its target for only a small drop in operating cash flow in 2020. Despite a sharp fall in revenues due to the ...

Telefonica sells 60% of Chile fibre network to KKR for USD 1 bln, creates wholesale newco
Published 23 Feb 2021 09:06 CET | Chile
Telefonica has reached a deal to sell a majority 60 percent stake in its Chilean fibre-optic network to global investment firm ...

Telefonica sells infrastructure unit Telxius to American Tower for EUR 7.7 bln
Published 13 Jan 2021 09:06 CET | Europe
Telefonica has reached an agreement to sell its towers division Telxius to US infrastructure giant American Tower Corporation for ...





