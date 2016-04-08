Edition: International
Telefonica re-elects Alvarez-Pallete CEO for new 4-year term, revamps logo

Friday 23 April 2021 | 14:21 CET | News
Telefonica said its shareholders approved the re-election of Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete as executive director and chairman for another four-year term at an AGM held in Madrid that also saw the unveiling of a new corporate identity and company logo. Alvarez-Pallete secured the backing of 84.6 percent of shareholders at the meeting, up from the 80.2 percent he received in 2017 after replacing Cesar Alierta. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Carmen Garcia de Andres, Ignacio Moreno and Francisco Jose Riberas as directors.

Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica / WPP
Countries: Spain / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


