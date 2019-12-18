Edition: International
Telefonica meets target for nearly stable FY cash flow, sees lower div in 2021 as capex resumes

Thursday 25 February 2021 | 09:00 CET | News
Telefonica has met its target for only a small drop in operating cash flow in 2020. Despite a sharp fall in revenues due to the Covid-19 pandemic, operating cash flow (OIBDA - capex) was down just 0.9 percent to EUR 7.76 billion, and the company still managed to reduce debt by EUR 2.5 billion during the year. Telefonica maintained its dividend at EUR 0.40 per share, but said the figure would drop to EUR 0.30 in 2021 as it returns to a more normal level of capital expenditure at 15 percent of revenue. 

Categories: General
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Europe / Latin America / Spain
Related

Telefonica Q4 revenues down 3% in Latin America, grows postpay
Published 25 Feb 2021 09:39 CET | Latin America
Telefonica said its operations in Latin America posted a 2.5 percent organic decline in total revenues to EUR 1.93 billion in the ...

Telefonica Spain tops 25 mln fibre homes, improves revenue trend to -3% in Q4
Published 25 Feb 2021 09:08 CET | Spain
Telefonica's Spanish unit (Telefonica Espana) reported revenues of EUR 3.29 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, down 2.9 ...

Telefonica Brasil revenues down 1.6% in Q4 on contraction in fixed market
Published 24 Feb 2021 14:00 CET | Brazil
Telefonica Brasil reported a BRL 1.29 billion net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 1.5 percent year-on-year. Net ...

Telefonica Germany grows revenues, OIBDA, postpaid customers in Q4
Published 24 Feb 2021 10:19 CET | Germany
Telefonica Deutschland said its revenues grew by 2.7 percent year-on-year in Q4 20202 to EUR 2.02 billion. The effects of the ...

Telefonica sells 60% of Chile fibre network to KKR for USD 1 bln, creates wholesale newco
Published 23 Feb 2021 09:06 CET | Chile
Telefonica has reached a deal to sell a majority 60 percent stake in its Chilean fibre-optic network to global investment firm ...

Telefonica closes first green hybrid bond issue, raises EUR 1 bln
Published 04 Feb 2021 08:51 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it has successfully closed what it describes as its first sustainable perpetual hybrid bond issue and the first ...

Telefonica sells infrastructure unit Telxius to American Tower for EUR 7.7 bln
Published 13 Jan 2021 09:06 CET | Europe
Telefonica has reached an agreement to sell its towers division Telxius to US infrastructure giant American Tower Corporation for ...

Telefonica slows sales decline to 12% in Q3, maintains cash flow target
Published 29 Oct 2020 09:15 CET | Latin America
Telefonica reported another double-digit decline in revenues in the third quarter, hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic and negative ...

Telefonica Q2 results hit by Covid-19, forex effects, revenues fall 15%
Published 30 Jul 2020 09:14 CET | Europe
Telefonica reported a sharp fall in second-quarter results, hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic and negative forex effects. Revenues ...

Telefonica says limited impact from Covid-19 as Q1 organic revenues fall 1%
Published 07 May 2020 08:54 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it has seen limited impact on results so far from the Covid-19 pandemic, with the negative effects largely offset ...

Telefonica holding 'several talks' on sale of Hispam unit
Published 21 Feb 2020 11:46 CET | Latin America
Telefonica is stepping up efforts to find a buyer for its operations in Latin America and is already assessing several proposals, ...

Telefonica meets FY growth targets, sees stable results in 2020
Published 20 Feb 2020 08:28 CET | Spain
Telefonica reported annual revenues up 3.2 percent on an organic basis and OIBDA rose 1.9 percent, meeting the company's outlook ...

Telefonica names new Latin America team, looks to 'maximise value' of Hispam unit
Published 18 Dec 2019 09:18 CET | Latin America
Telefonica has approved the organisational structure of the new Hispam unit created to hold its Latin American business (apart ...





