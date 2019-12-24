Telefonica Q2 results hit by Covid-19, forex effects, revenues fall 15%

Telefonica reported a sharp fall in second-quarter results, hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic and negative forex effects. Revenues fell 14.8 percent to EUR 10.34 billion, OIBDA was down 25.3 percent to EUR 3.32 billion, and net profit plunged 50.7 percent to EUR 425 million. Telefonica said underlying cash flow improved slightly, thanks to efforts to control costs and accelerate the digital transformation, and the company still expects to meet its full-year cash flow and dividend targets.
On an organic basis, excluding changes in scope and forex, revenues fell 5.6 percent and OIBDA was down 10.0 percent in Q2. In its four core markets, Telefonica said it limited the declines to respectively 3.8 percent and 6.6 percent. The company estimates the pandemic took EUR 729 million off revenues in the quarter, due to reduced roaming and business activity, and weak Latin American currencies versus the euro took another EUR 791 million off sales.
The drop in sales was offset in part by a 4.9 percent organic fall in operating costs and 22.3 percent reduction in capex. Operating cash flow (OIBDA minus capex, excluding spectrum) still fell 20.4 percent on a reported basis to EUR 2.08 billion, but was down only 0.7 percent on an organic basis and rose 1.9 percent in the four core markets.
Net debt totaled EUR 37.2 billion at the end of June, down 7.5 percent from a year earlier and a EUR 1 billion reduction in Q2. Telefonica said it had solid liquidity of EUR 24 billion, including EUR 10 billion in cash, and all its debt maturities are covered for the next two years.
The customer base totaled 337.3 million subscribers at the end of June, down 2 percent from a year earlier excluding the divested Central America activities. Compared to March, mobile lines were down by around 4.2 million to 256.2 million. Average revenue per access fell 3.9 percent year-on-year on an organic basis, which Telefonica blamed on the Covid-19 crisis.
Telefonica said it saw a clear improvement in commercial activity in June as lockdown measures eased and all its stores in Europe opened. As a result, the company is keeping its guidance for the full year, for organic revenue growth, flat to slightly lower organic operating cash flow and a dividend of 40 cents.
