Telefonica Germany grows revenues, OIBDA, postpaid customers in Q4

Wednesday 24 February 2021 | 10:19 CET | News
Telefonica Deutschland said its revenues grew by 2.7 percent year-on-year in Q4 20202 to EUR 2.02 billion. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in Q4  amounted to approximately a negative EUR 3 million, partially offset by a positive effect from the adjustment of wholesale roaming prices of EUR 14 million. Excluding the impact of the pandemic, revenues rose in Q4 by 0.2 percentage points.

Categories: General
Companies: O2 Germany / Telefonica Deutschland / Telefonica O2 Germany
Countries: Germany
