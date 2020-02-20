Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Telefonica sells 60% of Chile fibre network to KKR for USD 1 bln, creates wholesale newco

Tuesday 23 February 2021 | 09:06 CET | News
Telefonica has reached a deal to sell a majority 60 percent stake in its Chilean fibre-optic network to global investment firm KKR for around USD 1 billion, confirming earlier reports. The partners will then proceed to create Chile's first open access wholesale fibre-optic company open to all current and future telecom operators with the mission to bring greater broadband access across the country.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Movistar Chile / Telefonica / Telefonica Chile
Countries: Chile
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

TIM publishes details of FiberCop co-investment project

Published 01 Feb 2021 08:58 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (Tim) has published further details of a plan open to all operators to roll out a secondary fibre-optic access ...

Chile connects Magallanes to Fibra Optica Austral system
Published 15 Jan 2021 11:30 CET | Chile
Chile's ministry of transport and telecommunications (MTT) has announced the activation of high-speed mobile and fixed line ...

Telefonica sells infrastructure unit Telxius to American Tower for EUR 7.7 bln
Published 13 Jan 2021 09:06 CET | Europe
Telefonica has reached an agreement to sell its towers division Telxius to US infrastructure giant American Tower Corporation for ...

Telefonica Q3 sales fall 6% in Latin America, announces EUR 785 mln Argentina impairment
Published 29 Oct 2020 12:06 CET | Latin America
Telefonica said revenues across its Latin American operations came to a total of 1.90 billion in the third quarter of 2020 ...

Movistar Chile adds free Netflix subscription to fibre plans
Published 15 Sep 2020 11:49 CET | Chile
Movistar Chile (Telefonica) said it's the first operator in the country to offer a free subscription to Netflix with its ...

Telefonica Chile adds symmetric speeds to all fibre plans
Published 04 Sep 2020 15:17 CET | Argentina
Movistar Argentina (Telefonica) has announced that all its fibre-optic plans now offer fully symmetric (download and upload) ...

Telefonica Q2 sales plunge 11% in Latin America on heavy Covid-19 and forex impact
Published 30 Jul 2020 09:52 CET | Latin America
Telefonica said its operations in Latin America were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and weak local currencies in the ...

Telefonica eyeing partial sale of Chile fibre unit - report
Published 26 Mar 2020 11:37 CET | Chile
Telefonica has hired Banco Santander to find a buyer for a stake in its Chilean fibre-optic subsidiary Infraco, according to ...

Telefonica Chile Q4 sales down 6% to EUR 459 mln, adds 90,000 fibre clients
Published 20 Feb 2020 11:40 CET | Chile
Telefonica Chile reported fourth-quarter revenues down 5.9 percent year on year on an organic basis to EUR 459 million, impacted ...





Related Info

TIM publishes details of FiberCop co-investment project
1 Feb | Italy | News
Chile connects Magallanes to Fibra Optica Austral system
15 Jan | Chile | News
Telefonica sells infrastructure unit Telxius to American Tower for EUR 7.7 bln
13 Jan | Europe | News
Telefonica Q3 sales fall 6% in Latin America, announces EUR 785 mln Argentina impairment
29 Oct 2020 | Latin America | News
Movistar Chile adds free Netflix subscription to fibre plans
15 Sep 2020 | Chile | News
Telefonica Chile adds symmetric speeds to all fibre plans
4 Sep 2020 | Argentina | News
Telefonica Q2 sales plunge 11% in Latin America on heavy Covid-19 and forex impact
30 Jul 2020 | Latin America | News
Telefonica eyeing partial sale of Chile fibre unit - report
26 Mar 2020 | Chile | News
Telefonica Chile Q4 sales down 6% to EUR 459 mln, adds 90,000 fibre clients
20 Feb 2020 | Chile | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
24 Feb Telecom Italia (TIM) Q4 2020
24 Feb Jumia Q4 2020
24 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2020
24 Feb WOW Q4 2020
24 Feb Spark H1 results
24 Feb Syn Q4 2020
24 Feb ViacomCBS streaming event
25 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2020
25 Feb PCTel Q4 2020
25 Feb Dell Technologies Q4 2020
25 Feb Cable One Q3
25 Feb VMware Q4
25 Feb TPG Telecom FY results
25 Feb Axiata Q4 2020
25 Feb Shentel Q4 2020
25 Feb Freenet Q4 2020
25 Feb MTN Nigeria Q4 2020
25 Feb Telefonica Q4 2020
25 Feb American Tower Q4 2020
25 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2020
25 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2020
25 Feb Twitter analysts day
25 Feb Akamai analysts meeting
26 Feb HTHK FY results
26 Feb Deutsche Telekom Q4 2020
26 Feb Tecnotree Q4 2020
26 Feb Proximus Q4 2020
26 Feb OTE Q4 2020 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now