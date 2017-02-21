Edition: International
Wireless

Telefonica sells infrastructure unit Telxius to American Tower for EUR 7.7 bln

Wednesday 13 January 2021 | 09:06 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Telefonica has reached an agreement to sell its towers division Telxius to US infrastructure giant American Tower Corporation for EUR 7.7 billion in cash. The deal will see ATC take over a total of 30,722 tower sites in Germany, Spain, Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina, with the US-based company pledging to spend a further USD 500 million to build a committed pipeline of around 3,300 new sites in Germany and Brazil through 2025. It has also pledged to maintain employment levels as well as all current lease agreements.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: American Tower / Telefonica / Telxius
Countries: Europe / Latin America
