Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Telefonica CEO calls for new rules for a sustainable telco sector

Monday 28 June 2021 | 15:38 CET | News
Telefonica's chief executive officer Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete has reiterated his call for a new regulatory framework and competition rules to build a strong digital Europe. In a speech given on the opening day of MWC 2021 during a session organised by the GSMA, the executive said governments must act decisively to take advantage of an extraordinary opportunity. "To grab it, Europe needs a sustainable telco sector, otherwise we will lag further behind in the global race for digital leadership," he said.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: GSMA / Telefonica
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

,

MWC

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica and TMB run 5G connected bus trial at MWC
Published 29 Jun 2021 14:34 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it has teamed up with public transit operator Transports Metropolitans (TMB) and the Mobile World Capital ...

Telefonica to present sustainable farming projects at MWC
Published 25 Jun 2021 14:50 CET | Spain
Telefonica said those attending its physical stand at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) and its digital twin will be able ...

Telefonica to showcase new digital home services at MWC
Published 25 Jun 2021 10:30 CET | Spain
Telefonica announced that it will be taking advantage of its appearance at this year's physical and online Mobile World Congress ...

Telefonica to demo 5G connected port projects at MWC
Published 24 Jun 2021 15:40 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it will demonstrating a series of connected industry use cases at next week's MWC 2021, including projects being ...

Telefonica's Wayra to feature over 30 startups at MWC
Published 23 Jun 2021 11:18 CET | Spain
Telefonica announced that over 30 startups from the portfolio of its Wayra accelerator will be making an appearance at the  '4 ...

Telefonica to showcase 34 'success stories' at MWC 2021 live and hybrid event
Published 22 Jun 2021 11:01 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it intends to showcase a total of 34 digital transformation success stories at its stand at this year's Mobile ...

European mobile operators launch Eco Rating label for mobile phones
Published 25 May 2021 08:55 CET | Europe
Five of Europe's major mobile operators have teamed up to launch a new consumer label to measure the sustainability of mobile ...

Telefonica re-elects Alvarez-Pallete CEO for new 4-year term, revamps logo
Published 23 Apr 2021 14:21 CET | Spain
Telefonica said its shareholders approved the re-election of Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete as executive director and chairman for ...

Telefonica CEO calls for progress in deregulation of telecoms sector
Published 02 Feb 2021 09:33 CET | Europe
Europe needs to review its traditional regulation to deal with the coming 5G revolution, according to Telefonica's chairman and ...

Telefonica CEO calls on EU regulators to show 'courage' against internet giants
Published 27 Oct 2020 09:50 CET | Europe
EU regulators must show courage in the face of major technology companies with a view to guaranteeing competition on a level ...

Telefonica activates 5G, to reach 75% of Spanish population this year
Published 01 Sep 2020 14:32 CET | Spain
Telefonica has followed Vodafone and launched commercial 5G services throughout Spain, pledging to reach 75 percent of the ...

Telefonica pledges EUR 75 mln to boost digitalisation of Spanish SMEs

Published 23 Jun 2020 12:36 CET | Spain
Telefonica announced that its charitable arm, Fundacion Telefonica, will be allocating a total of EUR 75 million to promote the ...





Related Info

Telefonica and TMB run 5G connected bus trial at MWC
29 Jun | Spain | News
Telefonica to present sustainable farming projects at MWC
25 Jun | Spain | News
Telefonica to showcase new digital home services at MWC
25 Jun | Spain | News
Telefonica to demo 5G connected port projects at MWC
24 Jun | Spain | News
Telefonica's Wayra to feature over 30 startups at MWC
23 Jun | Spain | News
Telefonica to showcase 34 'success stories' at MWC 2021 live and hybrid event
22 Jun | Spain | News
European mobile operators launch Eco Rating label for mobile phones
25 May | Europe | News
Telefonica re-elects Alvarez-Pallete CEO for new 4-year term, revamps logo
23 Apr | Spain | News
Telefonica CEO calls for progress in deregulation of telecoms sector
2 Feb | Europe | News
Telefonica CEO calls on EU regulators to show 'courage' against internet giants
27 Oct 2020 | Europe | News
Telefonica activates 5G, to reach 75% of Spanish population this year
1 Sep 2020 | Spain | News
Telefonica pledges EUR 75 mln to boost digitalisation of Spanish SMEs
23 Jun 2020 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Jun Mobile World Congress
30 Jun Micron fiscal Q3
30 Jun Shaw Communications Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now