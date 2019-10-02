Edition: International
Telefonica sets up new Strategy and Development dept under former O2 CEO Evans

Friday 10 September 2021 | 09:23 CET | News
Telefonica has announced a number of changes to its management structure following a meeting of its Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. Above all, the company has created a new Strategy and Development Department with a view to "leading the technological transformation process and promoting the consolidation of the new Telefonica". The area will encompass matters of strategy, M&A and digital innovation and will be headed by former O2 CEO Mark Evans, who oversaw five consecutive years of growth at the UK operator and paved the way for the recent merger with Virgin

Categories: General
Companies: O2 / Telefonica
Countries: Spain / World
