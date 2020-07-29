Edition: International
Telefonica sells 50% of Brazil fibre network to Canada's CDPQ

Wednesday 3 March 2021 | 11:02 CET | News
Telefonica Brasil (Vivo) has confirmed an agreement for Canadian investment group Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) to acquire a 50 percent stake in its fibre wholesale network in Brazil, through the company FiBrasil. TEF Infra, a unit of its parent company Telefonica, will take a 25 percent stake in the new company responsible for the construction, development and operation of a neutral fibre network, while Vivo retains 25 percent and will serve as the anchor tenant. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Telefonica / Telefonica Brasil / Vivo
Countries: Brazil
