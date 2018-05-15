Edition: International
IBM to help Telefonica build cloud-based 5G core network platform

Thursday 23 September 2021 | 10:39 CET | News
IBM has been awarded a multi-year contract to help Telefonica build its new 'Unica Next' cloud-based 5G core network platform. In a statement, IBM said the Spanish operator has engaged IBM Global Business Services – the consultancy arm of IBM, Red Hat and Juniper Networks – to deploy an "open-standard open-networking" platform across multiple central, regional and distributed data centres to deliver low latency and high bandwidth services.

Categories: General
Companies: IBM / Juniper Networks / Red Hat / Telefonica
Countries: Spain / World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

