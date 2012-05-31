Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

IBM initiates plan to provide future skills to 30 million by 2030

Wednesday 13 October 2021 | 16:24 CET | News
IBM said it plans to provide 30 million people with the skills needed for the future job market, by 2030. To achieve its goal, IBM has inked over 170 new academic and industry partnerships. It will harness existing programmes and career building platforms to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles. Partnerships will also extend to NGOs, particularly those that focus on groups such as underserved youth, women, and military veterans.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: IBM
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

IBM elects former director of Red Hat to bard
Published 01 Oct 2021 09:36 CET | World
IBM has elected elected Al Zollar, a former director of Red Hat, to its board of directors. The move will become effective on 25 ...

IBM to spin off managed IT business Kyndryl by year-end
Published 30 Sep 2021 10:51 CET | World
IBM announced that it expects to complete the spin-off of its managed infrastructure unit by the end of the year. The plan first ...

IBM to help Telefonica build cloud-based 5G core network platform
Published 23 Sep 2021 10:39 CET | World
IBM has been awarded a multi-year contract to help Telefonica build its new 'Unica Next' cloud-based 5G core network platform. In ...

IBM, Airspan Networks start 5G Open RAN testbed in Europe
Published 21 Sep 2021 14:45 CET | Europe
IBM and Airspan Networks announced plans to collaborate on the launch of a 5G-enabled Open RAN testbed across the IBM Watson IoT ...

IBM expands zero-trust strategy with new SASE services

Published 26 Aug 2021 10:19 CET | World
IBM announced new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services designed to help companies adopt cloud-delivered security at the ...

IBM unveils Telum Processor chip with AI capacity to detect fraud

Published 23 Aug 2021 09:06 CET | World
IBM has unveiled its upcoming new 7nm EUV chip, the IBM Telum Processor, designed to address fraud in real time. The processor ...

IBM, Verizon create 5G Industry 4.0 testbed in Texas

Published 13 Aug 2021 08:32 CET | United States
IBM extended its partnership with Verizon to expand the functionalities at IBM's Industry Solution Lab in Coppell, Texas to ...

IBM names Toma as new GM for Middle East and Africa

Published 02 Aug 2021 14:51 CET | Middle East
IBM has appointed Saad Toma as the general manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. He succeeds Takreem El Tohamy, ...

IBM buys Spanish cloud services specialist Bluetab
Published 15 Jul 2021 10:38 CET | Spain
IBM said it has agreed to acquire Spanish company Bluetab Solutions Group to expand its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud ...

IBM president Whitehurst announces departure
Published 05 Jul 2021 10:00 CET | World
IBM has announced the departure of president Jim Whitehurst, who joined the company when it bought Red Hat in late 2018. ...

IBM partners Verizon, Telefonica to develop telecom services in the cloud
Published 28 Jun 2021 09:57 CET | World
IBM has announced new partnerships and services for telecom operators at Mobile World Congress. The company is working with ...

IBM, Indian Institute of Science open Hybrid Cloud research lab

Published 24 Jun 2021 08:58 CET | India
IBM and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), an academic research institution, have launched the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab to ...





Related Info

IBM elects former director of Red Hat to bard
1 Oct | World | News
IBM to spin off managed IT business Kyndryl by year-end
30 Sep | World | News
IBM to help Telefonica build cloud-based 5G core network platform
23 Sep | World | News
IBM, Airspan Networks start 5G Open RAN testbed in Europe
21 Sep | Europe | News
IBM expands zero-trust strategy with new SASE services
26 Aug | World | News
IBM unveils Telum Processor chip with AI capacity to detect fraud
23 Aug | World | News
IBM, Verizon create 5G Industry 4.0 testbed in Texas
13 Aug | United States | News
IBM names Toma as new GM for Middle East and Africa
2 Aug | Middle East | News
IBM buys Spanish cloud services specialist Bluetab
15 Jul | Spain | News
IBM president Whitehurst announces departure
5 Jul | World | News
IBM partners Verizon, Telefonica to develop telecom services in the cloud
28 Jun | World | News
IBM, Indian Institute of Science open Hybrid Cloud research lab
24 Jun | India | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct ITU Digital World 2021
13 Oct SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
18 Oct Apple Event
19 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Q3 2021
19 Oct Iridium Q3 2021
19 Oct Tele2 Q3 2021
19 Oct Netflix Q3 2021
19 Oct Arm DevSummit
19 Oct Arm DevSummit
19 Oct Pixel Fall Launch
20 Oct Crown Castle Q3
20 Oct Verizon Q3 2021
20 Oct Elisa Q3 results
20 Oct Bango strategy day
20 Oct Samsung Unpacked Part 2
21 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2021
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
21 Oct AT&T Q3 2021
21 Oct Intel Q3
21 Oct Telia Q3 results
21 Oct Snap Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now