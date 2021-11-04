Edition: International
Telefonica on track for small rise in FY results after organic growth in Q3

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 09:05 CET | News
Telefonica reported a small rise in underlying revenues and OIBDA in the third quarter, putting the group on track to meet its outlook for stable to slightly higher organic results in the full year. The Spanish operator said its strategy laid out two years ago was bearing fruit, with progress on fibre ventures and tower sales and net debt down by nearly a third in the past year, to EUR 25 billion.

Categories: General
Companies: O2 UK / Telefonica / Telxius
Countries: Latin America / Spain
