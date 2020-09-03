Edition: International
Cogeco, Audet family, reject acquisition bid from Altice USA, Rogers

Thursday 3 September 2020 | 08:55 CET | News
Canadian operator Cogeco and its controlling shareholders, the Audet family, have rejected the “unsolicited and non-binding” takeover bid put forth by Altice USA and Rogers Communications. The rejection follows board meetings at both companies, in discussion with members of the Audet family.   

Altice USA made its CAD 10.3 billion takeover offer on 2 September. Under the proposed deal, Altice USA would have bought Atlantic Broadband, the ninth-largest cable company in the US, which Rogers would have acquired Cogeco’s Canadian assets.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Altice USA / Atlantic Broadband / Rogers Communications
Countries: Canada / United States
