Altice USA, Rogers agree CAD 10.3 bln takeover bid for Cogeco

Altice USA has made a bid to acquire Canadian operator Cogeco, valuing the company at CAD 10.3 billion. The deal would give the company Atlantic Broadband, the ninth-largest cable company in the US, while Cogeco's Canadian assets would be sold to Rogers Communications, which is already a large shareholder in the company.
The bid offers a premium to Cogeco's controlling shareholders the Audet family, including Cogeco executive chairman Louis Audet, of CAD 800 million on their multiple-vote shares. Their acceptance of the offer is needed for the deal to go ahead. The other Cogeco and Cogeco Communications would receive a 30 percent premium on the average share price in the past month, with cash bids of CAD 106.53 and CAD 134.22 per share, respectively.
The cost to Altice for the US assets is estimated at CAD 4.8 billion (USD 3.6 billion). The gross price for the Canadian assets to be paid by Rogers is CAD 5.5 billion, less the premium on the shares currently held by Rogers of CAD 0.6 billion, less the current value of Rogers’ shares of CAD 1.5 billion, for a net cash consideration of CAD 3.4 billion.
Atlantic Broadband would add around 1.1 million premises passed to Altice's network in key markets along the East Coast of the US, taking Altice to around 10 million premises passed in total. Altice said both companies would benefit from the increased scale, and the takeover fits with its strategy of growing through bolt-on acquisitions.
Cogeco expanded to the US in 2012 with the takeover of Atlantic Broadband for USD 1.36 billion. It's gradually expanded the business, including the takeover of the Metrocast cable business in early 2018 for USD 1.4 billion. In 2019, the US business generated just over CAD 1 billion in revenues and CAD 466 million in adjusted EBITDA. At the end of May, the operator counted over 927,000 primary service units, of which over half were broadband subscribers.
The Canadian business is slightly larger, with CAD 1.3 billion in revenues and CAD 689 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2019. It counted 1.8 million PSUs in May, including over 800,000 internet subscribers. A takeover would allow Rogers to expand its network footprint into the Quebec and Ontario markets and almost double the size of its cable business.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions