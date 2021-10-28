Edition: International
Comcast Q3 revenues, EBITDA up over 18% as both cable, media growing

Thursday 28 October 2021 | 14:53 CET | News
Comcast reported double-digit growth in third-quarter results, led by a recovery in media and theme parks and continued strength in broadband and mobile customer growth at its cable business. Net profit doubled year-on-year to USD 4.0 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 18.1 percent to USD 9.0 billion, and revenues were up 18.7 percent to USD 30.3 billion. Comcast generated USD 3.2 billion in free cash flow and spent USD 2.7 billion on share buybacks and dividends in the quarter.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Fixed
Companies: Comcast / NBCUniversal / Xfinity Mobile
Countries: United States
