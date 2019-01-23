Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Video

Comcast raises dividend 10% after solid growth in earnings, cash flow in 2019

Thursday 23 January 2020 | 13:42 CET | News

Comcast has announced another 10 percent increase in its dividend, after reporting double-digit growth in underlying earnings and record free cash flow for 2019. This is the company's 12th consecutive annual increase and comes despite expected additional investment in the launch of its Peacock streaming service this year.

The company posted revenues up 2.0 percent to USD 28.4 billion for the fourth quarter and grew annual sales 15.3 percent to USD 108.9 billion. Growth was driven by the takeover of Sky in Europe as well as broadband expansion in the US. On a pro forma basis for the takeover, revenues were flat in Q4 and down 0.5 percent in the full year. 

Net profit for the fourth quarter was up 25.9 percent to USD 3.2 billion, and adjusted EPS rose 9.7 percent to USD 0.79. Free cash flow surged 20.4 percent year-on-year to USD 2.5 billion in Q4 and increased 6.4 percent over the full year to USD 13.4 billion. The dividend will rise to USD 0.23 per quarter and USD 0.92 on an annualised basis in 2020.

TV subscriber losses nearly double in 2019

At the Cable business, Comcast grew revenues 2.6 percent to USD 14.8 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased 5.4 percent to USD 5.9 billion. Growth was driven by the expansion of the mobile business and broadband subscribers, as well as price increases, helping offset lower ad revenues. Capital expenditure was down 10.5 percent over the 12 months to USD 6.9 billion, or 11.9 percent of revenue. 

Cable customer growth improved year-on-year to 372,000 net additions in Q4 and over 1.13 million in the full year, taking Comcast to a total 31.545 million customers at year-end. Broadband led the increase, adding 442,000 subscribers in Q4 and 1.41 million in the 12 months, while TV losses swelled to 149,000 in the last quarter and nearly doubled over the full year to 733,000.  

Mobile customer growth remained constant, with 261,000 net adds in Q4, for a total base of just over 2 million at the end of 2019. The business contributed a loss of USD 116 million, narrowing from USD 191 million a year ago.

Sky results flat, customer growth slows

Sky reported revenues and adjusted EBITDA little changed in Q4, at respectively USD 5.0 billion and USD 765 million. Excluding currency effects, revenues rose 1.4 percent and EBITDA was up 0.4 percent. Subscription revenue rose 4 percent and content sales increased 2.7 percent, helping offset lower ad revenues after stricter rules on betting commercials in the UK and Italy. 

Sky added a net 77,000 customers in Q4 and 394,000 over the full year, significantly less than in the previous year. It ended the year with just under 24 million customers. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Fixed
Companies: Comcast / Sky
Countries: Europe / United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

NBCUniversal to start rolling out Peacock streaming service in April, including free version
Published 17 Jan 2020 09:25 CET | United States
The two Peacock premium tiers cost USD 4.99 per month with ads and USD 9.99 per month with no ads. Both come with more than ...

Comcast to launch new WiFi 6 router with enhanced security
Published 07 Jan 2020 09:17 CET | United States
Comcast announced that its next-generation xFi Advanced Gateway will begin rolling out to customers on speeds of 300 Mbps or ...

Sky plans major new TV, film studio in Elstree
Published 03 Dec 2019 10:56 CET | United Kingdom
Sky has announced plans to create a new 32-acre TV and film studio at Elstree, north of London. The investment is supported by ...

Sky Deutschland appoints new CEO from January

Published 21 Nov 2019 14:45 CET | Germany
Sky Deutschland has announced that COO for Continental Europe Devesh Raj will take over the position of Chief Executive Officer ...

Comcast revenues, profit rise in Q3 despite continued cord-cutting
Published 24 Oct 2019 14:53 CET | United Kingdom
Comcast reported higher results for the third quarter but said it will keep its quarterly dividend at USD 0.21 per share. ...

Comcast to offer Xfinity Flex media box free to internet-only customers
Published 18 Sep 2019 16:12 CET | United States
Comcast is moving further away from its traditional cable TV business with a new offer for a free Xfinity Flex media player with ...

Comcast Q2 results up as Sky growth offsets US cord-cutting
Published 25 Jul 2019 13:51 CET | United States
Comcast reported second-quarter revenues up 23.6 percent to USD 26.9 billion, driven by its acquisition of European pay-TV ...

Ibarra confirmed as new Sky Italia CEO

Published 26 Jun 2019 08:43 CET | Italy
Satellite broadcaster Sky Italia has confirmed that current KPN CEO Maximo Ibarra will take over as its new chief executive on 01 ...

Comcast posts double-digit growth in Q1 after Sky takeover, cable growth
Published 25 Apr 2019 14:10 CET | United States
Comcast reported double-digit growth in first-quarter results, driven by its takeover of European pay-TV provider Sky. Revenues ...

Comcast considers merger of Sky, NBCU pay-TV channels in UK, Germany - report
Published 08 Apr 2019 19:23 CET | Europe
Comcast is considering combining the German and UK operations of NBCUniversal with those of Sky, according to a letter sent to ...

Comcast raises dividend as Sky takeover boosts Q4 growth
Published 23 Jan 2019 14:01 CET | United Kingdom
Comcast announced a 10 percent increase in its quarterly dividend, helping to offset plans to halt its share buyback after ...





Related Info

NBCUniversal to start rolling out Peacock streaming service in April, including free version
17 Jan | United States | News
Comcast to launch new WiFi 6 router with enhanced security
7 Jan | United States | News
Sky plans major new TV, film studio in Elstree
3 Dec 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Sky Deutschland appoints new CEO from January
21 Nov 2019 | Germany | News
Comcast revenues, profit rise in Q3 despite continued cord-cutting
24 Oct 2019 | United Kingdom | News
Comcast to offer Xfinity Flex media box free to internet-only customers
18 Sep 2019 | United States | News
Comcast Q2 results up as Sky growth offsets US cord-cutting
25 Jul 2019 | United States | News
Ibarra confirmed as new Sky Italia CEO
26 Jun 2019 | Italy | News
Comcast posts double-digit growth in Q1 after Sky takeover, cable growth
25 Apr 2019 | United States | News
Comcast considers merger of Sky, NBCU pay-TV channels in UK, Germany - report
8 Apr 2019 | Europe | News
Comcast raises dividend as Sky takeover boosts Q4 growth
23 Jan 2019 | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
26 Jan Cisco Live
27 Jan Sprint fiscal Q3
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2019
27 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
28 Jan Calix Q4 2019
28 Jan AudioCodes Q4 2019
28 Jan Airtel Africa fiscal Q3
28 Jan Dtac Q4 2019
28 Jan CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
29 Jan Qorvo fiscal Q3
29 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
29 Jan KPN Q4 2019
29 Jan Elisa Q4 results
29 Jan Cirrus Logic fiscal Q3
29 Jan Telenor Q4 2019
29 Jan Facebook Q4 2019
29 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
29 Jan AT&T Q4 2019
29 Jan Mellanox Q4 2019
29 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2019
29 Jan Telia Q4 2019
29 Jan European 5G Conference
30 Jan BT fiscal Q3
30 Jan NTT Docomo fiscal Q3
30 Jan Verizon Q4 2019
30 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2019
30 Jan Amazon Q4 2019
30 Jan FCC meeting
30 Jan The Things Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now