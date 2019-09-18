Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

NBCUniversal to start rolling out Peacock streaming service in April, including free version

Friday 17 January 2020 | 09:25 CET | News
NBCUniversal has announced more details of its forthcoming Peacock streaming platform, confirming that costs will range from nothing for an ad-supported version to USD 10 a month for the premium service. It will be available to Comcast and Cox cable subscribers from 15 April and will launch nationally on 15 July. The ad-supported Peacock Free version comes with 7,500 hours of programming, including next-day access to current seasons of first-year NBC shows, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sports programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content as well as curated content such as SNL, Vault, and Family Movie Night. 

The two Peacock premium tiers cost USD 4.99 per month with ads and USD 9.99 per month with no ads. Both come with more than 15,000 hours of content including live sports such as the Premier League and early access to late-night shows as well as full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series. The company said it expects to bundle Peacock Premium with additional partners in the coming months.

NBCUniversal also announced a wide range of new TV and film acquisitions, including original Peacock content such as a MacGruber series, reboots of Battlestar Galactica, Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster, as well as projects from Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling. Peacock will also become the exclusive streaming home of The Office and other popular NBC and classic TV series.

NBC Universal said it expects Peacock to reach 30-35 million active accounts by 2024.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Comcast / NBCUniversal
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Comcast NBCUniversal, Starz enter long-term deal
Published 23 Dec 2019 19:22 CET | United States
Comcast NBCUniversal and Starz, a Lionsgate company, entered into a long-term agreement for the continued carriage of the Starz ...

NBCUniversal to start Peacock streaming service at USD 5 per month - report
Published 19 Dec 2019 09:38 CET | United States
Comcast's NBCUniversal is considering charging around USD 10 a month for an ad-free version of its upcoming Peacock streaming ...

The streaming wars begin: how will pay-TV and Netflix fare?

Published 21 Nov 2019 11:46 CET | World
With the official launch of Apple TV+ and Disney+ and more details on the upcoming HBO Max, the 'streaming wars' - as Netflix has ...

NBCU's Peacock will be headed by longtime Comcast executive Strauss
Published 08 Oct 2019 13:39 CET | United States
Peacock, the upcoming streaming service of Comcast's NBCUniversal, will be headed by Matt Strauss, a longtime executive at the ...

NBCUniversal names new streaming service Peacock, to launch in April 2020
Published 18 Sep 2019 08:53 CET | United States
Comcast's media arm NBCUniversal has announced it will launch its own subscription streaming service in April 2020, called ...





Related Info

Comcast NBCUniversal, Starz enter long-term deal
23 Dec 2019 | United States | News
NBCUniversal to start Peacock streaming service at USD 5 per month - report
19 Dec 2019 | United States | News
The streaming wars begin: how will pay-TV and Netflix fare?
21 Nov 2019 | World | Background
NBCU's Peacock will be headed by longtime Comcast executive Strauss
8 Oct 2019 | United States | News
NBCUniversal names new streaming service Peacock, to launch in April 2020
18 Sep 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Jan Logitech fiscal Q3
21 Jan Netflix Q4 2019
22 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2019
23 Jan Intel Q4 2019
23 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2019
23 Jan Skyworks Solutions fiscal Q1
23 Jan Comcast Q4 2019
24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now