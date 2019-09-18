NBCUniversal to start rolling out Peacock streaming service in April, including free version

The two Peacock premium tiers cost USD 4.99 per month with ads and USD 9.99 per month with no ads. Both come with more than 15,000 hours of content including live sports such as the Premier League and early access to late-night shows as well as full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series. The company said it expects to bundle Peacock Premium with additional partners in the coming months.
NBCUniversal also announced a wide range of new TV and film acquisitions, including original Peacock content such as a MacGruber series, reboots of Battlestar Galactica, Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster, as well as projects from Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling. Peacock will also become the exclusive streaming home of The Office and other popular NBC and classic TV series.
NBC Universal said it expects Peacock to reach 30-35 million active accounts by 2024.
